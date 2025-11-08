VIP PODCAST 11/8 – Wade’s News Bulletin: McIntyre suspension could be a chance to cash in on dormant but effective babyface trope, Ridge Holland-WWE controversy, Dragunov, mystery Knight opponent (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the new Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin, Wade covers these topics:
- The main story looks at the Drew McIntyre suspension and how it creates an opportunity for a largely dormant but effective babyface trope and why competent and coherent structure as a foundation of pro wrestling storytelling pays off
- Ilja Dragunov avoiding Tomasso Ciampa and how to better execute it to protect Dragunov
- Speculation on L.A. Knight’s tournament opponent next week
- Ridge Holland speaks out against WWE while recovering from an injury and how WWE might feel they’re justified, but how it could also cost them
EMAILS…
pwtorch@gmail.com for any news tips for a future Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin
wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com for any email directly related to Raw, Dynamite, or Smackdown written the night of the show as it airs
wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com for any questions for the weekly Wade Keller Podcast Flagship episodes, so this is more topical in-the-news questions that cover the current scene
askwadekeller@gmail.com for any questions for a future VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Ask the Editor podcast with more general topics, historical, philosophical, whimsical, etc. that isn’t necessarily tied to just that week’s top stories (although they can be!)
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.