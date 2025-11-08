VIP PODCAST 11/8 – Wade’s News Bulletin: McIntyre suspension could be a chance to cash in on dormant but effective babyface trope, Ridge Holland-WWE controversy, Dragunov, mystery Knight opponent (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The main story looks at the Drew McIntyre suspension and how it creates an opportunity for a largely dormant but effective babyface trope and why competent and coherent structure as a foundation of pro wrestling storytelling pays off

Ilja Dragunov avoiding Tomasso Ciampa and how to better execute it to protect Dragunov

Speculation on L.A. Knight’s tournament opponent next week

Ridge Holland speaks out against WWE while recovering from an injury and how WWE might feel they’re justified, but how it could also cost them

