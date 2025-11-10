Razor Ramon vs. Owen Hart headlines, Goldust vs. Savio Vega, McMahon interviews Jim Cornette, British Bulldog, and Clarence Mason – 30 YRS AGO Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/30/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 30, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #359 )

-They went all out with a Halloween themed program with Todd Pettengill doing a Count Dracula voiceover previewing the program…

-Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler introduced the program…

(1) Goldust beat Savio Vega. On his way to the ring Vega affectionately taunted the Spanish announcers at ringside. McMahon said there has never been a WWF Superstar to create as much interest as Goldust has. McMahon talked again about Goldust’s contract requiring certain lighting, music, and special effects during his intros. As soon as he took off his wig, Goldust aggressively attacked Vega who was distracted or “mesmerized” by Goldust’s entrance. When Vega took over offense, Lawler said that Goldust needs to retreat back and draw himself into one of those movie characters he loves so much. They showed four fans dressed as Goldust in the crowd. Lawler joked that he’s a proctologist to which McMahon said, “Yankem starts at one end and you start at the other. What a team you make.” As Vega made another comeback, McMahon suggested Goldust would be a “box office flop.” Goldust, though, kicked Vega and wrapped him up with a hammerlock grapevine pinfall. Goldust then snarled at the fans as he left… Dok Hendrix announced that unlike the first two times Diesel and Bret Hart met, this title match would be a no-DQ, no-countout, no-time limit match. Dok wondered aloud who the fans would choose to cheer for…

-Hakushi and Barry Horowitz faced off in a game of “Karate Fighters,” a sponsor of Raw…

(2) Marty Jannetty beat Joe Dorgan…

-A promo aired for Bret Hart & Hakushi vs. Jerry Lawler & Isaac Yankem and Goldust vs. Marty Jannetty next week on Raw…

-McMahon interviewed Jim Cornette, British Bulldog, and Clarence Mason. Cornette told McMahon in reference to his prison outfit that he should have gotten five to ten for what happened at In Your House. Cornette then explained why Bulldog deserves a title match because he won the match at IYH. Mason said justice would be served and threw around a bunch of legalese talk, although he was actually right in what he said. Cornette then complained about the wildcard match Monsoon created for Survivor Series. Bulldog then said that Jannetty doesn’t belong in the same ring with him. Jannetty ran to the ring and dropkicked Bulldog out of the ring, nailed Cornette with an elbow, and then turned toward Mason. Mason got Jannetty to back off because he threatened to sue Jannetty if he touched him as McMahon said, “Imagine the world with one less attorney in it”…

-They replayed the finish to IYH’s tag title match where 1-2-3 Kid threw a temper tantrum after being pinned…

(3) The Smoking Gunns won a squash. During the match a 1-2-3 Kid soundbite aired. Kid apologized for his behavior, but at a refreshingly calculated pace told the Gunns they better grant Ramon and himself a title rematch, “and soon.” A good, borderline smug heel interview…

-A Bret Hart promo aired talking about his upcoming match against Diesel. Bret said all the rules play in his favor. A good babyface promo…

-Paul Bearer talked about Undertaker in a freaky promo…

(4) Razor Ramon beat Owen Hart via DQ when Yokozuna interfered so Ramon retained the IC Title. McMahon said Shawn Michaels returns to action on Friday in Cincinnati. A 900 ad trailed on the screen advertising a medical update on Michaels. After the match, 1-2-3 Kid failed in his save attempt. Ahmed Johnson then ran into the ring and bodyslammed Yokozuna. Ahmed showed major league charisma and ring presence…