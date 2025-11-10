Jimmy Hart addresses turning on Hulk Hogan, Sabu’s table doesn’t break, Arn Anderson talks about reuniting Four Horsemen, Eddie Guerrero match – 30 YRS AGO Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (10/30/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

OCTOBER 30, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #359 )

-Eric Bischoff, Bobby Heenan, and Steve “Master of Toilet, Vomit, and Crotch Humor” McMichael intro’d the program. Bischoff said that a tape from the main event of Halloween Havoc was being delivered and that he wouldn’t say anything more about what happened until the tape arrived…

(1) Eddie Guerrero pinned Sgt. Craig Pittman. Bischoff said the Giant walked out of the ring with the WCW Title belt, but said he wasn’t going to say any more until the tape arrived. Bischoff announced the World War III pay-per-view stipulations with the three ring, 60 man battle royal. Bischoff referred to Halloween Havoc as “a riot.” Bischoff referred to the monster trucks battle on Cobo Hall, but didn’t at any time during the show acknowledge that the Giant fell off the roof. To win the match, Guerrero leg scissored Pittman’s midsection and rolled him into a pinning position. Bischoff referred to the win as a big upset victory…

-They recapped the Scott Norton-Shark feud including their locker room brawl last week.

(2) Scott Norton fought Shark to a double countout at 2:46. Norton bodyslammed Shark at 1:00. Heenan left the broadcast booth to sit ringside with Sonny Ono while being catered to. The two wrestlers brawled to the back. They then showed Heenan listing all of WCW’s TV shows to Sonny and Sonny handed Heenan a check…

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Ric Flair, Brian Pillman, and Arn Anderson. They showed snapshots of Flair’s turn at Havoc…

-Pillman gloated about what they did and said their steps last night brought them “one step closer to this (holding up four fingers).” Anderson said people have asked him when they are going to put the Horsemen back together again and responded, “Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it…

-There are three, soon it will become four.” Flair then hyper-strutted in the ring and said it felt good. Flair said, “Sting, you’re like a lot of women we deal with every day. We tell ya’ what you want to hear, we’re gonna do what we wanna do, and if you don’t like it and your friends don’t like it, next Monday Nitro the Horsemen will be in town ready to go to work”…

-Bischoff announced that next Monday’s Nitro will be interactive…

(2) Sabu pinned Disco Inferno at 2:27. A back and forth match ending with a springboard moonsault. Sabu then went after Inferno after the match and attempted a springboard leg scissors to the floor, but it didn’t quite connect. Sabu then set Inferno on a table, but Inferno moved. Sabu crashed into the table and cracked it, but it didn’t break. Kids at ringside could be heard laughing at Sabu for not breaking the table…

(3) Lex Luger & Meng (mgd. by Jimmy Hart & Kevin Sullivan) defeated The American Males at 10:40. McMichael said he didn’t think the Males would have a chance, but they’ve been “kicking the jag out of Lex Luger.” Bischoff clearly feared McMichael was going to say a different word than jag (no surprise McMichael is familiar with that word) and said, “My heart just skipped a beat,” and commented to Heenan its scary working with McMichael. Bischoff accused Hart, Luger, and Sullivan of planning their turn on Hogan a long time ago. Heenan argued against it. The match itself was pretty sloppy at times ending with a Luger torture rack on Scotty Riggz…

-After showing Luger’s turn at Havoc, Schiavone interviewed Hart, Luger, Sullivan, and the Giant. The Giant had the WCW belt wrapped around his waste. Hart said even though the whole world wants to know why he turned on Hogan, he won’t explain until next week’s Nitro. Hart said the evil living in Hulk Hogan was Jimmy Hart all along. Giant said he’d “defend the belt” next week on Nitro. Sullivan and Luger also gloated…