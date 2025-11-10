WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 10, 2025

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,766 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 16,252. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s World Championship match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus – Last Time is Now Tournament First Round match

Rusev vs. Damian Priest – Last Time is Now Tournament First Round match

John Cena to kick off show

CM Punk to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (11/3): Keller’s report on CM Punk speaking about World Title win, Styles & Dragon Lee vs. JD & Balor for World Tag Titles, Bayley & Lyra vs. Asuka & Kairi

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Maxxine Dupri on whether she approved of her late brother being used in a storyline, her progression, working with Nikki Bella, learning from Chad Gable