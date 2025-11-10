WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, November 10, 2025
Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,766 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 16,252. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s World Championship match
- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus – Last Time is Now Tournament First Round match
- Rusev vs. Damian Priest – Last Time is Now Tournament First Round match
- John Cena to kick off show
- CM Punk to appear
