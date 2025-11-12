AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/12): Keller’s report on Blood & Guts matches, Hangman vs. Hobbs, appearances by Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 12, 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. AT FIRST HORIZON COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,981 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; arena is set up for 5,177. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd of just under 5,000.

(1) KRIS STATLANDER & TONI STORM & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & MINA SHIRAKAWA & JAMIE HAYTER & HARLEY CAMERON vs. MERCEDES MONE & SKYE BLUE & JULIA HART & MEGAN BAYNE & MARINA SHAFIR & TEKLA Women’s Blood & Guts match

Justin Roberts stood at ringside and introduced the “first-ever women’s Blood & Guts.” He ran through the format as a double-cage lowered over two rings. Blue came out first followed by WIllow. Danielson said this is the first time he’d been present for a Blood & Guts matches and he was “taken aback by the structure.” The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Willow battered Blue early and swung her around by her hair. Excalibur and Danielson talked about how women get when their hair is up. “When my wife puts her hair up, I know I’m in for it,” Danielson said. Willow gave Blue a slingshot powerbomb into the side of the cage and then a Pounce into the cage. She came up bleeding.

Hart came out second for her team. Hart and Blue took over against Willow. They searched for something in a turnbuckle, but came up empty. Excalibur said wrestlers earlier were able to scout the cage and might’ve placed a weapon somewhere.

Next out was Cameron. She beat up Hart and Blue as Willow recovered in the other ring. Willow landed a cannonball in the corner against Blue with a trash can lid resting on her. They cut to a double-box break at 10:00. [c/db]

Tekla entered next. She whipped her opponents with her belt. Jamie Hayter entered next to even the sides three-on-three. Hayter slammed Tekla face-first onto thumb tacks.

Fourth out for the heels was Megan Bayne. Bayne battered foes with a trash can lid. Fourth out for the babyfaces was Kris Statlander with a pool cue in hand. Stat got in some offense and hten offered a handshake to Willow. Willow backed away. Bayne shoved Statlander into Willow. Statlander and Bayne then had a staredown. They cut to another double-box break at 20:00. [c/db]

Fifth out for the heels was Statlander. Schiavone wondered if she’d go straight for Statlander. Mercedes stopped to sip a drink from a table at ringside which was flanked by men holding her belts for her. After a struggle, Mercedes gave Statlander a DDT onto her TBS Title belt. She left the cage and brought more of her belts into the ring. Her partners used the belts as weapons against their opponents. “This is what this women’s division has come to,” said Schiavone. “Blood feuds, animosity, danger.” Mercedes didn’t like the blood getting on her hands. Shirakawa made her entrance with a barbed wire bat (I’d say that seems like a better choice than a pool cue).

Shafir made her entrance 30:00 in. She dragged a bloodied Statlander out of the ring and pulled out a bed of nails. Statlander fought back. Shafir kicked Statlander onto the nails. She flat-backed onto them and winced as fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Shafir gave her a middle finger gesture and then entered the ring. The final entrant was Toni Storm. Storm bashed opponents with her fist wrapped in pearls.

The cage door closed and the match “officially began” 32:00 in. Storm and Shirkawa worked together in one ring against all their foes, then hugged. They cut to another double-box break at 34:00. [c/db]

Hayter powerbombed Blue off the side of the cage onto a table, which did not break. Hayter then leaped onto Blue with an elbowdrop. (They landed on the table from the long-way angle, so the physics of the impact made it less likely to break than if it was perpendicular to them; live and learn… or die and don’t learn.)

Mercedes gave Storm a Money Maker. She gave a back stabber to Statlander. Harley then held up her Mercedes doll. Mercedes yanked it off her hand. Fans booed. Harley had brass knux on her fist under the puppet and KO’d Mercedes.

Hart and Tekla crawled through an opening on the trusses. Hart walked at ringside and approached the referee and demanded the key. Tekla speared the ref and then they took the key and unlocked. Danielson said male wrestlers wouldn’t be able to get through them. (I bet Darby could. And Jack Perry.) Mercedes threw Harley, Hayter, and Statlander out of teh ring. Tekla speared them at ringside. Mercedes and Statlander climbed the truss. Excalibur said this is ill-advised. Statlander put Mercedes on her shoulders and she leaped onto the table with the belts on it.

Storm put a mirror against Shafir in the corner and charged for a hip attack, but Shafir stood and threw the mirror into the face of Storm. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Shirakawa, covered in blood herself, gasped. Shirakawa bashed Bayne with the barbed wire bat. She then put Bayne in a figure-four leglock with a the aluminum bat wedged in there. Shafir stomped on Shirakawa to break it up. “This is wilder than I even imagined,” Shiavone said. Bayne bashed Shirakawa as Shafir held her. The other heels held Storm and made her watch. Storm couldn’t stand it and thus surrendered.

Mercedes was still KO’d at ringside on the broken table as the other five heels celebrated the win. Storm checked on Shirakawa.

WINNERS: Mercedes & Bayne & Hart & Blue & Tekla & Shafir in 47:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild and violent and bloody match. There’s a certain extra level of suspension of disbelief with some of the spots and strategies and decisions by the wrestlers, but it worked overall, I thought. I think the women wriggling through the openings in the trusses was fine, but those should be blocked next time as to not make it seem pointless to even “lock” everyone in the cage. I totally get objection to breaking the concept of the match – which is that everyone is locked in and can’t get out. I liked the finish, but only for Toni Storm, who’s so dramatically emotional as a character, so you could imagine her wanting to protect her friend from taking more punishment than was advisable with no hope of it ending.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who commented on Hangman vs. Samoa Joe at Full Gear, but first Hangman vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-A brief video set the stage for Hangman vs. Hobbs. [c]

-Back from the break, The Don Callis Family attacked Jurassic Express in the parking lot. Perry tried to fight back with a trash can lid, but was overwhelmed. A smiling Kazuchika Okada walked out with The Young Bucks and stood alongside Don Callis. Callis said Kenny Omega will be on Dynamite next week. He told the Bucks to send Omega a message and join the Don Callis Family. Okada pointed at his watch and said, “Decision time!”

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. “POWERHOUSE” HOBBS – Falls Count Anywhere

