FREE PODCAST 11/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Undertaker’s placement among all-time top WWE stars, McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff, Cody, Orton or Drew vs. Reigns, Omega (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed Undertaker’s Final Farewell and possible future opponents, Pat McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff’s surprise upset win, Cody’s odd promo on Dynamite, Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Ratings strategies for all major cable shows, Kenny Omega’s emerging persona, and some ROH and Impact talk at the end.

