FREE PODCAST 11/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review AAW Defining Moment 2025 including Good Brothers vs. The Wrongs Ones, Lee & Something & Rogers vs. Hellhounds & Jones, more (68 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review AAW’s Defining Moment 2025, headlined by the Good Brothers facing The Wrong Ones for the AAW Tag Team Titles, Trevor Lee & Jake Something & Stallion Rogers take on Ren Jones & The Hellhounds in a brawl, The John E. Bravo family runs wild, and much more. We also go over the news of the indy world, including the closing of one critically acclaimed promotion, plans to crown a new WWEID Women’s Champion, and a new WWEID signee. For VIP listeners, it’s off to the Pine Tree State for a GCW/Limitless joint show where Dezmond Cole defends the Limitless title against Charles Mason, and Bustah and the Brain defend the GCW Tag belts against Starstruck.

