NXT HITS & MISSES (11/11): Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams in main event improves on prior match, Tatum Paxley endears herself to audience, El Grande Americano in action, Blake Monroe interviews herself

Tatum Paxley opening promo: Hit

Personal bias aside for Tatum, there’s something that endears her to the audience. Maybe because most of them have shard in her long journey through NXT, but she has an air of credibility when she speaks, like the passion and joy doesn’t come across as forced, but authentic. Unless pro wrestling has taught me nothing over the years, an inevitable turn from Izzi Dame is almost a given down the road, but in the meantime, I’m enjoying the story told by Paxley and The Culling.

El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy: Minor Miss

Match quality was fine, but I have zero interest in the Speed title, especially on TV. It was fine for a web-based segment, but I’d personally rather see The Heritage Cup return, if the focus is on quicker-styled matches. Plus, I think Jasper Troy should be doing more than holding what I would deem a title that doesn’t even feel tertiary. I’m over the Americanos gimmick. It was funny with Gable at the helm, but now they just give me flashbacks to when The Machines were on my TV adding a new member seemingly every week. The guys under the masks (and I’m assuming it’s still Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser) are far too talented to be weighed down by the gimmick.

Alba Fyre vs. Thea Hail: Minor Hit

This was a entertaining match, aside from a few moments. I’ve always been high on Thea Hail and I followed Alba Fyre since her NXT:UK days. I miss her tagging with Isla Dawn, but she’s a nice addition to Chelsea Green’s Secret Hervice. I’ve never understood wrestlers who wrestle in suits. I’m sure they’re made roomier than your average suit, but it always looks to me that it’s restricting. Hail’s pairing with Joe Hendry could be a lot of fun.

Blake Monroe interviews herself: Hit

I liked this a lot. It was different than 99% of most sit-down interviews. I like the dichotomy of the Good and Bad Blake’s. Monroe is great to watch in the ring, and she speaks well, so she is a total package for me. I can’t see her in NXT for too long, as she has main roster written all over her.

Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley: Minor Hit

I’m not all that familiar with Raye (I’m not sure about the whole cheerleader character, but we’ll see) and Fallon can have a good match with pretty much anyone. As I stated about the men’s Speed match, I couldn’t care less about seeing it on my TV, especially on a somewhat weekly basis. The only positive is that they are quick, rather painless matches, so there’s that…

Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs: Minor Hit

Points taken away for another match where Josh Briggs loses, which is far too often. I know he has sort of has become NXT’s gatekeeper, but the guy is good in the ring and is good on the mic and should be featured in more long-term programs. On a somewhat related note, whatever happened to Brooks Jensen? Anyway, NXT needs more big man heels, but the mystique is ruined if they’re on the losing end of almost every match / feud they’re in.

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams: Hit

Easily the match of the night. I preferred this match to their previous encounter. The bruises and bleeding led to the intensity of the match and was pretty good for a PG era hardcore-style match. The only buzzkill was the return of Oba Femi…and now local news. Ugh. One of the things I dislike about NXT being on The CW is the lack of a grace period that isn’t so tethered to the top of the hour.