FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill discuss Old School Raw, WWE Hall of Fame 2011 candidates, Undertaker’s future, head trauma in pro wrestling, Cole’s evil twin (86 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 10, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussing with live callers the Old School Raw on Monday, 2011 WWE Hall of Fame candidates, where Shawn Michaels fit in, might Undertaker retire if he didn’t wrestle at WrestleMania 27, TNA’s financial position, concussions and head trauma in pro wrestling vs. other sports, the Live Events Center, plus lightning strikes and Pat McNeill’s Monologue takes over for a great close to the show.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed C.M. Punk as a color commentator while injured, the possibility of the new Michael Cole character to be revealed as Cole’s evil twin brother, and more.

