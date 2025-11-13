TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/13): Hotch vs. Alexander, Elijah Concert, Santana Promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 13, 2025

ORLANDO, FL AT FAIL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED LIVE ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Santana got to the ring and cut a promo. The fans chanted “You whooped Trick!” and “You deserve it!” He spoke a message in Spanish. He said his journey wasn’t easy, but he and his daughter believed in him. He said when he entered TNA, he said he was coming for the top spot and the people supported him. Now he can say he is the TNA World Champion.

Santana said he knows there’s a target on his back, including from Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian. He said it didn’t matter who challenged him, they better bring the fight. He declared he was a proud Boricua from the Bronx, New York. Santana was interrupted by Ryan Nemeth. Ryan said that his brother wasn’t here to defend himself. Santana threatened to slap him. Ryan said that Nic was the next world champion and that his flight has been delayed. Ryan tried to attack Santana, but Santana caught his hand. Santana said he would ask Santino Marella for a match against Ryan tonight. Santana made Ryan agree.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and talked about Turning Point. They said that Santana vs. Ryan was official for tonight.

-Gia Miller interviewed Kelani Jordan backstage. Kelani talked about facing Heather by Elegance tonight and M by Elegance at Turning Point. Kelani said she wasn’t afraid of competition. She said she wished she could face Ash by Elegance, because that was her mentor. Mara Sade (with Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee) offered to be friends with Kelani, but Kelani insulted them. Lee said something in a foreign language. Xia “translated” and said Lee called Kelani a “CU Next Tuesday.” (Is Russo back?). This was eye-rolling. [c]

-Santino brought out Ava to the stage. Ava talked about the partnership between TNA and NXT. Ava brought out Arianna Grace. Hannifan noted that Arianna is Santino’s daughter. Arianna said that she is back to make sure that things stay civil.

(1) INDI HARTWELL vs. DANI LUNA

After some initial action, Luna got the upper hand with strikes. Luna gave Indi a sliding clothesline for a two count. Indi came back with a series of clotheslines. They fought on the outside. Back in the ring, Indi delivered an elbow drop from the top rope for a two count. Luna threw a guy out of a chair at ringside and brought the chair in the ring. Indi got the chair away and hit Luna with it for the DQ. Indi continued her attack.

WINNER: Dani Luna by DQ in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was Indi getting some revenge from Luna attacking her weeks ago. Hannifan noted this was Indi showing an edge. Luna’s win streak continues, and it makes me wonder if this is leading to building her up as a title contender.)

-Eric Young was handing out flyers to fans in line before the show and said, “The cleanse is coming!” and “The truth is coming!” He was accompanied by guys in ski masks. [c]

-The System came to the ring for a promo. Alisha Edwards talked first, and the crowd chanted her “Do you wanna know something?” catchphrase with her. Eddie Edwards spoke next and talked about how tough Alisha was in the match at Bound for Glory. He said the match was personal because his family was in the building.

Moose said at BFG, they proved that Alisha is hardcore, they are more than a team — they are family, and you should always trust The System. JDC said it was a beautiful night for The System. He broke down a bit. He said that he got married a few months ago and talked about Moose and Tommy Dreamer being at the wedding. He said that he and his wife decided he should retire after Genesis in January. He said he wanted to tell the rest of The System here because Orlando meant so much to him. He said he was grateful for WWE and TNA. He said TNA was the best locker room he had ever been a part of. JDC said he would help The System determine who should replace him.

The Rascalz interrupted. Trey Miguel said they couldn’t allow JDC to retire. The Rascalz challenge The System to a match. Moose said there were four of them and only three of the Rascalz. Zachary Wentz said they had a friend who could join them to face them at Turning Point. JDC agreed to the match. The announcers speculated that they might not be able to legally say who the Rascalz partner could be (I don’t know — Wes Lee?)

-The Injury Report talked about Elijah, Alisha Edwards, Leon Slater, and Mike Santana.

-Mustafa Ali told Jason Hotch that great things were in his future if he won tonight. They walked into the Hardy Boys, who were doing a photo shoot. The Hardys and Order 4 exchanged words. [c]

-Clip of AJ Francis chokeslamming alleged social media star BDE through a table earlier in the night.

-Gia Miller interviewed BDE backstage and said that he would have his first TNA match at Turning Point against AJ Francis. Leon Slater approached BDE and offered encouragement. Rich Swann walked in and insulted BDE. Slater and Swann had words. Swann challenged Slater to an X Division title match at Turning Point.

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. JASON HOTCH (w/Order 4)

Mustafa Ali sat in on commentary. Alexander did a dive to the outside on Hotch. Alexander gave Hotch a flatliner for a two count. John Skyler attacked Alexander on the outside. Back in the ring, Alexander made a comeback. They exchanged the advantage. Alexander hit the Lumbar Check and got the pin.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander in 4:00.

Order 4 attacked Alexander immediately after the match. Matt and Jeff Hardy walked in for the save. Matt gave Ali a Twist of Fate. Jeff was going for the Swanton Bomb, but the rest of Order 4 pulled him out of the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Match was too short to really get going. It was a device to set up the Hardys vs. Order 4 feud, a feud that was telegraphed in the promo that aired prior to the match.)

-The Elegance Brand and Kelani Jordan were shown heading to the ring. [c]

-Video profile on recent Knockout signee Mila Moore. She talked about watching wrestling after a friend passed away. Mila talked about training in Orlando and really improving over the last year. They showed footage of Tommy Dreamer offering her a contract. She turned heel towards the end as the music changed and she asked, “What took them so long?” to sign her, as she ran down her attributes.

(3) KELANI JORDAN (c) vs. HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/M by Elegance & The Concierge) — TNA Knockouts Title match

Hannifan said that the winner of this match (Kelani Jordan) would defend against M tomorrow at Turning Point. McKenzie Mitchell and The Concierge handled the in-ring introductions. Kelani knocked Heather to the outside. The Elegance Brand helped Heather. Kelani choked Heather on the ropes. Kelani scored some two counts on Heather. Heather faked a knee injury on the outside. M threw Kelani into the ring steps. Heather stomped Kelani. [c]

Mara Sade, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee were shown watching this match in the back. Heather continued on offense. They exchanged punches. Kelani made a comeback. They exchanged pin attempts. Heather gave Kelani a rough looking DDT. The Concierge distracted the referee. Kelani gave Heather the One of a Kind and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Kelani Jordan in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t a lot to this. The crowd didn’t seem invested, perhaps because it was essentially a heel vs. heel match and they didn’t have anyone to cheer for. Kelani’s character continues to be all over the place.)

-The Iinspiration talked about putting their tag team belts on the line at Turning Point in a triple threat match. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford said it would be a turning point for the tag team division. They made fun of the Iinspiration. The Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee) vowed to win the tag team titles.

-Elijah was in the ring for his concert segment. He played the guitar. Elijah switched guitars and gave a promo. He talked about his surgery. He said it puts things in perspective. He said he would show the people that he is going through some changes. He played and sang “Amazing Grace.” Fans clapped along. He added some words including “In TNA, we walk this way.”

Mustafa Ali came down the aisle and angrily said that no one cares about Elijah and his stupid song. Ali challenged the Hardys and Cedric Alexander to a match at Turning Point. Elijah got in Ali’s face and took him to task for interrupting him. Elijah challenged Ali to a match right now. Ali attacked Elijah with the microphone. Ali destroyed a guitar over Elijah’s surgically repaired arm. Officials came out to protect Elijah. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Turning Point.

-Ryan Nemeth and Mike Santana did their ring entrances for the main event. [c]

(4) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. RYAN NEMETH — TNA World Title match

McKenzie Mitchell handled the in-ring introductions again. Ryan demanded that the fans cheer for him. Fans cheered for Santana. This went on for an extended period. The bell finally rang. Santana got the early offense. Santana delivered a cannonball. Nic’s music played. Nic was walking to the ring but got attacked by a man in a mask.

Brooks Jensen, Charlie Dempsey, and Lexis King from NXT attacked Santana in the ring. The Hometown Man and Steve Maclin ran in for the save. More wrestlers from NXT and TNA ran in. Dempsey put Santana in an armlock. Robert Stone stomped a chair that was on Santana’s arm. The NXT team finally left as referees checked on Santana.

WINNER: No contest in 3:00.

Frankie Kazarian’s music played, and he brought the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy to the ring. The referee started the match.

(5) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN — TNA World Title match

Frankie gave Santana the Fade to Black and went for the pin, but Santana kicked out. Santana escaped the Chicken Wing. Frankie rolled up Santana and got the pin.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 1:00 to win the TNA World Title

(D.L.’s Take: This is…TNA)

FINAL THOUGHTS: What a disappointing end to the show and to the title chase storyline of Mike Santana. My initial impression is that no one really looks good from this: not Santana, not Frankie, not Nic, not the NXT B-team, and not TNA.

Besides the nonsense at the end, this show served two purposes: a reset show after Bound for Glory and a go-home show for Turning Point, which takes place tomorrow. The show wasn’t much on in-ring action but did set the stage for new feuds such as the Hardys vs. Order 4. Although there is a short turnaround, they set up some intriguing matchups for Turning Point. I’m sure the title change will get some buzz, but perhaps not the buzz they wanted.