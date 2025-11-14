WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (11/12): Jackson Drake vs. Keanu Carver for Evolve Championship, “Super” Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight, Masyn Holiday vs. Nikkita Lyons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 12, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring announcer: Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-An aerial shot of the Performance Center was shown, followed by The Vanity Project walking in the back. As usual, Evolve Champion Jackson Drake was putting himself over endlessly. Notably absent was Jayda Steel, who was recently released. No mention of her was made here or on NXT last night.

-Kali Armstrong made her ring entrance. She stood mid-ring and lamented her loss to Kendal Grey, but put her over. She said she wouldn’t let her emotions get the best of her and that she’d either win or learn. She directly addressed Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and challenged her to a title match tonight.

-P.J. Vasa interrupted her. She said Evolve moved on without her. She talked of her dominance and said she replaced her. They threw down until about 8 security guys swooped in to contain the situation. [c]

(1) “SUPER” SEAN LEGACY vs. ELI KNIGHT

Jax Presley & Harley Riggins were shown seated in the VIP Lounge, which has apparently been dusted off and brought back. A brief bio aired of Eli Knight. The announcers mentioned that Knight is fresh from Reality of Wrestling. They both showed some really good offense. Knight looks very smoothe. He took out Legacy with a cannonball to the floor. Back in the ring, he hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Legacy finally reversed the flow of the match and laid into Knight with some chops.

Both men went down, but rose back to their feet and Knight laid in some right hands, some fancy offense, and got a two count. He went for a Superman press, but Legacy fought out of it. Lots of fast, hard blows, and a ton of near falls. Legacy finally hit Shambles for the win.

WINNER: Sean Legacy at 6:54.

(Miller’s Take: Knight let us know who he is by showing us in the ring. This was very good, fast-paced wrestling that delivered on nearly every level. I definitely want to see more of Knight in the future.)

-Chuey Martinez caught an out-of-breath Sean Legacy as he was leaving the ring. He said he was going to watch Jackson Drake vs. Keanu Carver, then stopped Knight as he was passing by, told him he did a great job, and put him over. As they bonded, Presley & Riggins got up out of the VIP Lounge and moved in for a confrontation. They challenged Legacy and Knight.

-Timothy Thatcher walked out and told Presley & Riggins he knew what they were about and he had a tag team for them next week, which they seemed open to. Thatcher congratulated Legacy and Knight.

-In the back, Layla Diggs & Masyn Holiday were practicing dance moves until Nikkita Lyons sauntered up to make fun of them. She wiggled and bragged while Holiday challenged her to a match. Lyons danced her way out of the picture, and the match was seemingly made. [c]

-A Keanu Carver promo aired where he said he’d be the new Evolve Champion.

(2) MASYN HOLIDAY (w/Layla Diggs) vs. NIKKITA LYONS

Holiday & Diggs did some obnoxious dance routine to the ring like they were the second coming of Astaire & Rogers. Stone relentlessly put over Lyons. The ladies shoved each other around and traded offense and reversals. Holiday dropped Lyons on a shoulder block, but Lyons got back up and started beating on her. Holiday started returning punches and got a two count with a sunset flip. Lyons got a two count after an impact move.

With both women lying in the ring, Arianna Grace walked out to her music. Then she left. Then the match continued with Holiday coming out on top. Lyons nailed a Vader Bomb for the pin.

WINNER: Nikkita Lyons at 4:20.

(Miller’s Take: The Solid Gold Dancer routine has got to go, but Holiday seems to be improving in the ring. Lyons, being the more experienced and powerful of the two, reasonably came out on top.)

-In what I’m sure will be the most entertaining segment of the night, It’s Gal said he needed a pump partner who is jacked, stacked, and ready to attack. He said he’s looking for a super stud. He pointed out that Presley & Riggins broke his glasses, but he had 3,000 pairs. He said he told Keanu Carver politely to get his ass over here to spot for him, but Keanu said he wasn’t the guy he was looking for. He lamented that he hadn’t found anyone yet, but the sun never goes down on the gain train. [c]

-When the show returned from break, Chuey Martinez congratualted Chantel Monroe on her victory over Wendy Choo. She said she’s getting everthing she wants, including Kendal Grey’s Evolve title.

(3) JACKSON DRAKE (c) (w/The Vanity Project) vs. KEANU CARVER – Evolve Championship Match

Robert Stone said, “and then there were three”, alluding to the fact that Zayda Steel was lo longer present, but without mentioning her name. Blake Howard handled ring introductions. I have to admit, Drake looks like a child next to Carver. Drake immediately attacked at the bell, but he got stopped hard by Carver, who began throwing ham hocks at the champ’s face. Drake came back with some kicks and chops, but got turned inside out by a Carver Clothesline (Carverline?). He threw Drake three-quarters across the ring and covered him for a two count. Tate Wilder was shown sitting VIP and watching intently. Drake finally got to stomp on Carver’s injured hand. The action stayed on the outside of the ring as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from the break, Drake trying to put Carver away, but couldn’t get the job done. Sean Legacy joined Tate Wilder in the VIP lounge. Carver caught Drake tossed him around like a rag doll. Drake came back with a dropkick in the corner, but Carver hit him with a thunderous Alabama Slam for a very near fall. Drake landed a superkick, but Carver came back with a pounce. Drake tried ripping Carver’s cast off, and pinned him for another near fall. Carver turned him inside out and delivered a one-handed slam for a believable fall.

The two men slowly got up, and Carver pounced Drake halfway across the building. Brad Baylor distracted the referee while Ricky Smokes grabbed the belt and tried to nail Carver with it. He ducked and slammed Smokes face-first to the mat. Baylor managed to throw Carver’s injured hand into the ring post, which led to Drake hitting the Unaliving for the victory.

WINNER: Jackson Drake to retain the WWE Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a very good main event. The story of Carver’s injured hand came into play, and the heel champ used nefarious tactics like having his hoodlums run interference, which eventually resulted in a title retention. Carver needs to move on to something else now or he’s going to look weak. Wilder & Legacy stood up to have a verbal exchange with Swipe Right, which leads me to believe a tag team match is coming up.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was not a newsworthy show by any means, but it still had its entertaining moments. Legacy and Knight put on a heck of a good match, Big Kat Kita strutted her stuff, The Vanity Project is a trio now, and Drake passed the Carver test, once and (hopefully) for all. With Legacy & Wilder standing up to Swipe Right at the end, I’m reminded of how this division actually has enough good tag teams to create an Evolve Tag Team Championship. I’m sure it’ll be coming soon. See you next week!