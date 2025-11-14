WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, November 14, 2025
Where: Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,122 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. The Miz – Last Time is Now Tournament match
- LA Knight vs. mystery opponent – Last Time is Now Tournament match
- Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab
- Sami Zayn has a message for Solo Sikoa
