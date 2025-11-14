VIP PODCAST 11/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Hogan have been paid more to lose? Eddie Guerrero’s legacy? Ricochet as AEW main eventer? Was Cena’s heel turn botched on purpose? (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Comparing WWE video packages today to Attitude Era

Could Jinder Mahal have succeeded?

Should Hulk Hogan’s WCW contract have been structured to pay him extra to lose?

Was John Cena’s heel turn botched on purpose?

Is TNA turning off long-time TNA fans lately?

Could Ricochet be a good choice to push to the top of AEW to freshen things up?

What happened to a potential Adam Pearce vs. Nick Aldis match?

What would benefits be of WWE and AEW not interrupting matches with commercials?

What is Eddie Guerrero’s lasting legacy?

Has WWE missed out on any other Hispanic wrestlers since Eddie?

Thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

