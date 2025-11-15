News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Gregg Kanner discusses Blood & Guts likes and dislikes (51 min.)

November 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributor Gregg Kanner goes solo, talking Blood & Guts likes and dislikes using Joel’s thoughts via text and Zach Barber’s email.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

