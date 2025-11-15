FREE PODCAST 11/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): J.J. Dillon talks with Wade about Four Horsemen, Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, internal logic in booking, Ole Anderson, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-12-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed J.J. Dillon, manager of the Four Horsemen, director of talent relations for the WWF in the 1990s, author of excellent wrestling book “Wrestlers Are Like Seagulls,” and long-time wrestler. He takes a lot of live calls on a wide range of great topics for well over an hour and a half. Topics include the Four Horsemen, Ole Anderson, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Eddie Graham, Terry Funk, internal logic in storylines and angles, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com