FREE PODCAST 11/16 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-18-2020) Analysis of WarGames hype, Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley in standout main event, Leon Ruff, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-18-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup discussing the hype for WarGames on Dec. 6, a standout main event between Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley, Leon Ruff still figured in, and more.

