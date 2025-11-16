FREE PODCAST 11/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – 2020 Observer Hall of Fame discussion, Brandi’s promo on Dynamite, linguistics and law talk with Melissa, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of The Deep Dive with Rich Fann from Nov. 14, 2020. Chris Maitland returned to talk with Rich about the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame inductions of Jun Akiyama and Kenny Omega – particularly against the field of other Japanese candidates, his issues with the process, and how transparency could help some of the questions listed.

Additionally, the pair have a chat about the recent AEW Brandi Rhodes promo, which leads to a run-in from Melissa, and her thoughts on two black women code switching on television, the Kenny Omega Jordan tribute and Melissa’s feelings as a Duke alum and former cheerleader, and Melissa’s view on how the book “The Namesake” could tie into professional wrestling, particularly with the realm of language brokering as a tool of linguistics.

Rich returns and Chris finishes talking about wrestlers that he feels should have a higher profile, including Ted Turner, Don Owen, Caristico, Junkyard Dog, and Kerry Von Erich, and finish with newer inductees in 2021 that bear watching.

