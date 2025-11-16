FREE PODCAST 11/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Old School Raw, Roddy Piper’s best work in perhaps decades, R-Truth heel turn possible, Jim Ross returns (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-16-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss Monday night’s Old School Raw delivering a strong show, Roddy Piper’s best work in perhaps decades, Jim Ross back on the air and looking very good, potential R-Truth heel turn at Survivor Series, the finish to Barrett vs. Orton with Cena’s involvement at the PPV, how WWE used Legends vs. how TNA uses “Legends” on weekly TV, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed whether Nigel McGuinness would have filled Wade Barrett’s slot and every major aspect of Raw in-depth.

