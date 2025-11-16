TNA TURNING POINT 2025 RESULTS (11/14): Jordan vs. M, The System vs. The Rascalz, Santana & Maclin vs. Kazarian & Nemeth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA TURNING POINT 2025 RESULTS

NOVEMBER 14, 2025

ORLANDO, FL AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Quick results from the Turning Point TNA+ special

(1) KELANI JORDAN (c) vs. M BY ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand) — TNA Knockouts Title match

Jordan had M in a Boston Crab, but M escaped. Jordan gave M the One of a Kind and got the clean pin. TNA President Carlos Silva put the belt around Jordan’s waist.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan to retain the TNA Knockouts Title

-Gia Miller interviewed Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside, and Mara Sade. Lee and Xia vowed to win the tag team titles. Mara said she would keep an eye on Kelani. Ryan Nemeth interrupted and said the big news was his brother in the main event. Ryan and Mara exchanged words. Ryan complained about Mara’s hair always looking wet. Fans laughed.

(2) AJ FRANCIS vs. BDE

Hannifan described BDE as a “YouTube sensation.” BDE missed a frog splash and AJ gave him a spear and a chokeslam. BDE motioned for more. AJ gave him another chokeslam and got the pin.

WINNER: AJ Francis

-Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin about tonight’s main event. He said he hadn’t seen or spoken to Santana.

(3) INDI HARTWELL vs. DANI LUNA

Weapons were used throughout the match. Indi won after giving Luna the Hurts Donut onto a chair.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell

-Santino Marella talked to Ava and Arianna Grace. He told Ava to say hi to her poppa.

(4) THE IINSPIRATION (c) vs. VICTORIA CRAWFORD & MILA MOORE vs. THE ANGEL WARRIORS (Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title

Moore substituted for Tessa Blanchard, who said she was not cleared to compete. Towards the end, Moore and Lee fought on the ring apron. The Iinspiration used the Idolizer on Xia and got the pin. Carlos Silva put the belts on the champs.

WINNERS: The Iinspiration to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

(5) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. MUSTAFA ALI & THE GREAT HANDS (Jason Hotch & John Skyler w/Tasha Steelz & Agent Zero)

After a ref bump, the Hardys attacked Zero with chairs and fought to the backstage area. Alexander fought the Great Hands. Ali gave Alexander a low blow and rolled him up for the pin.

WINNERS: Mustafa Ali & The Great Hands

(6) THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers & JDC & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed & Desmond Xavier)

The returning Desmond Xavier came out as the Rascalz’ “mystery” partner. The match broke down with all eight wrestlers exchanging moves. Reed and Wentz gave Moose cutters. Trey did a Hot Fire Flame to the outside on The System. Xavier did a Spiral Tap on JDC for the pin.

WINNERS: The Rascalz

-Eric Young confronted Santino Marella backstage. He warned that the cleanse is coming.

(7) LEON SLATER (c) vs. RICH SWANN — TNA X Division Title match

Slater won with a Swanton 450 splash. Carlos Silva presented the belt to Slater afterwards. Swann raised Slater’s hand. Gia Miller interviewed Slater in the aisle after the match. A graphic honored the memory of Slater’s grandmother who passed away. Fans chanted for her. Slater talked about gaining the NXT Tag Team titles at Gold Rush.

WINNER: Leon Slater to retain the TNA X Division Title

(8) MIKE SANTANA & STEVE MACLIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN & NIC NEMETH

Santana wasn’t there at the start, so Maclin fought by himself. Ryan Nemeth tried to get involved, but Mara Sade gave him a superkick in the aisle. A car drove up and Santana got out, went through security (who was there to stop NXT wrestles), and tagged into the match. Santana went after Kazarian. Santana pinned Kazarian after a Spin the Block clothesline.

WINNERS: Mike Santana & Steve Maclin

After the match, Nic Nemeth went to cash in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, but the NXT wrestlers from Thursday attacked him, then they attacked Santana, Maclin, and Kazarian. Sinner and Saint tried to help but got overwhelmed. Santino came out and got attacked by Brooks Jensen. The Hardys came out with chairs, but they got beaten up too.