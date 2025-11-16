VIP PODCAST 11/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-16-2007): Wade interviews Shawn Daivari discussing his feud with Hulk Hogan, opting out of WWE contract offer, controversial terrorist angle (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an interview PWTorch editor Wade Keller conducted with Shawn Daivari. Daivari was only 23 years old, but he had already been involved in one of the more controversial angles of the 2000s on national WWE television and had feuded with Hulk Hogan and other big WWE names, despite being under 5-10 and with no family connections to explain his quick, young ascension in the industry. He explained why he did what few in his position would dare do: opt out of a WWE contract renewal offer and seek an early release even though he hopes to return someday. He also addressed the controversial portrayal of terrorist sympathizers a few years ago with Muhammad Hassan and many more topics.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

