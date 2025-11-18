NXT PREVIEW (11/18): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Where: New York City, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship match

Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page vs. Thea Hail & Joe Hendry – AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match

DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox) vs. Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans – NXT Tag Team Championship match

