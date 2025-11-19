FREE PODCAST 11/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Novembercanrana including Clancy vs. Crawford, Dijak vs. Orlando, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Novembercanrana with a main event of Ryan Clancy vs. TJ Crawford for the IWTV title, Bobby Orlando defends the Wrestling Open title against Donovan Dijak in an excellent big man/little man match, Eddie Kingston makes one of his last twelve appearances on the indy scene, Allie Katch returns from her terrible injury, and much more. For VIP listeners, we stay with Beyond and Wrestling Open for the crowning of a new WWEID Women’s Champion with a six-woman qualifying match and then an elimination match to crown the champ.

