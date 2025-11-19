AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11-19): Hangman promo, TayJay vs. Bayne & Shafir, Mascara Dorada vs. Kazuchika Okada, Red Velvet vs. Mercedes for the ROH Women’s TV Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 2025

BOSTON, MASS. AT AGGANIS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Bryan Danielson

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,016 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 3,013. The arena has a capacity of 8,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

-The third hour of Dynamite becomes the first and only hour of Collision this evening. After coming out victorious over Shibata, Hangman takes the microphone and addresses Samoa Joe, who had been sitting in on commentary. Hangman referenced Joe’s stint on commentary that infamously involved him wearing a poncho. Hangman told Joe that he was now alone and told him to remember that he doesn’t have Hobbs because he’s in the hospital. He said Joe won’t have Shibata because he just sent him to somewhere that was bleeped out on the audio. Whatever it was, the crowd laughed and then chanted it briefly (it may well have been “dick suregon.” Hangman signed off by reminding Joe what happened last time he was in a steel cage with someone.

-FTR was backstage with Stokely. Stokely said FTR has been around for nine years now, but nothing Brodido has done will be remembered in nine years. Cash said they won’t do anything tonight, but they will beat them on Saturday. Dax ran down some of their accolades before saying that winning at Full Gear will solidify this as their era.

(1) MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) & MARINA SHAFIR vs. TAYJAY (Anna Jay & Tay Melo) – Tag Team tournament first round match

Megan Bayne made her entrance, accompanied by Penelope still in a sling. The Death Riders’ opening notes played before Marina’s music kicked in to bring her out through the crowd. TayJay entered as a pair as commentary highlighted them as AEW’s original women’s tag team.

The bell rang ten minutes into the hour and Marina and Tay traded Juda throws before Tay hit a few ineffective forearms. Marina took Tay down, but Tay managed to fight Marina into the corner. Anna entered and they hit Marina with a double suplex. Bayne entered and ate a double kick from Tay and Anna.

Bayne and Marina both rolled to the outside, Tay and Anna followed. Tay and Anna hit simultaneous cross bodies off of the barricade onto the floor. They returned to the ring where Marina caught Tay with a kick. Anna went for a kick, but Marina caught and suplexed her. Bayne tagged in and dropped Anna with a clothesline as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Anna hit a flipping blockbuster from the middle of the rope. Tay got the tag and blasted BGayne with a running knee. Tay kicked away at Bayne in the corner. Marina entered, but Tay caught her with a low angle German suplex. Anna tagged in and hit Bayne with a kick as Tay held her and then finished it with a German suplex.

Anna and Tay went back and forth each delivering kick=s to Marina and Bayne in opposite corners. They then hit Bayne and Marina with simultaneous snap suplexes. Tay and Anna tried to go for double guillotine chokes, but Bayne and Marina countered them simultaneously into suplexes.

Marina and Bayne planted Anna with a double team back suplex. Bayne made the cover, but Tay broke it up. Tay caught Bayne with a back elbow and Anna landed a flatliner. Anna and Tay hit a combination running knee and flipping neck snap. Anna made the cover, but Bayne kicked out at two.

Anna went for the gory bomb, but Bayne powered out of it. Bayne hit Tay with a boot allowing Anna to jump on Bayne’s back with a sleeper. Bayne struggled and backed into her own corner, allowing Marina to tag in. Marina raked Anna’s back, took her down with a judo throw and immediately locked in the Mother’s Milk submission. Anna tapped out quickly.

WINNERS: Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in 9:00

(White’s Take: Pretty good match, considering the participants. TayJay looked like a viable tag team, which is nice given how long they’ve been together, but Bayne and Shafir looked basically unbeatable, which adds some intrigue to this tournament.)

-After the match, Toni and Mina appeared on the big screen to call out Bayne and Marina. Toni ran down a few possible stipulations they could choose if they won their match. Toni told Moxley that when he sees what they do to their “little women” he will piss himself with blood.

-They went to a video of Kris Statlander, showing highlights while she repeated “focus” in reference to Mercedes. [c]

-They returned from commercial as Austin Gunn talked excitedly about their match at the Tailgate Brawl. Austin tried to address his opponents, but Juice interrupted reminding him, repeatedly, that it’s for $200,000, and he can’t wait to invest it.

(2) MASCARA DORADA vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA (w/Don Callis & Hechicero) – double jeopardy eliminator match

Mascara Dorada entered first, with the CMLL six-man title. Okada entered next, with Callis and Hechicero in tow. Excalibur explained that is Dorada wins, he’ll get a shot at Okada’s Unified Championship, while if Okada wins, members of the Don Callis will get a shot at the CMLL trios titles.

The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour as Don Callis joined the commentary team. They tied up and Okada forced Dorada into the ropes. They locked up again, and Dorada reversed Okada into the ropes. Okada caught Dorada with a cheap shot kick to the gut and then dropped him with a right hand.

Dorada dodged Okada with impressive acrobatics before taking Okada down with a double springboard armdrag. Okada rolled to the outside and Dorada feigned a dive before posing in the ring. Okada teased rolling into the ring, before rolling right back out, frustrating Dorada and the crowd.

Dorada got tired of Okada’s shenanigans and rolled to the outside. Okada met him and rammed him into the barricade. Okada returned to the ring, but Dorada sprung onto the apron and nailed Okada with a springboard twisting crossbody. Okada rolled to the outside and Dorada caught him immediately with a suicide dive.

Back in the ring, Dorada charged Okada in the corner, but Okada sidestepped him and placed him onto the turnbuckle. Okada delivered his signature dropkick, sending Dorada crashing off the apron to ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Okada charged and Dorada dropped him into the apron and connected with a kick. Dorada hopped onto the top rope, and stumbled into a DDT off the turnbuckle onto the apron. Dorada hit Okada with a monkey flip followed by a springboard into a hurricanrana.

Okada rolled to the outside and Dorada executed a spinning tornillo over the top rope onto Okada on the floor. Dorada got a running start and leapt over the barricade while catching Okada with a cutter, ramming his face into the barricade. Dorada jumped off the barricade and took Okada down with a hurricanrana.

Back in the ring, Dorada climbed to the top rope and went for a 450 splash, but Okada rolled out of the way and Dorada crashed hard. Okada took advantage and nailed Dorada with an air raid crash neckbreaker. Okada bodyslammed Dorada and climbed to the top rope. Okada came down with a lazy flying elbow and then flipped off the crowd.

Okada attempted the Rainmaker, but Dorada escaped and hit the ropes before he ran into a dropkick from Okada. Dorada came back with a victory roll into a two count. Dorada placed Okada onto the top rope and nailed him with a kick. Dorada put Okada on his shoulders and then slammed him down. Dorada returned to the top rope and this time connected with the 450 splash. Dorada hooked the leg, but Okada kicked out at two.

Okada and Dorada fought onto the top rope. With both men standing, Dorada went for a hurricanrana from the top rope, but Okada turned it into a jumping powerbomb that looked like it killed Dorada. Okada set up the Rainmaker to finish the match, but Dorada countered it with an inside cradle for a two count.

Back to their feet, Okada immediately nailed Dorada with a dropkick. Okada performed a version of Takeshita’s Raging Fire and and then finally connected with the Rainmaker. Okada made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 13:00

(White’s Take: Okada remains in cruise control, but Dorada still pushed the pace, making for a very good match. Dorada looked great, but that powerbomb from the top rope looked brutal.)

-After the match Don Callis proclaimed that The Don Callis would challenge for the trios championships on the Tailgate Brawl on Saturday. Callis announced that his team would consist of Okada, Hechicero, and Takeshita (much to Okada’s disappointment).

-Renee was backstage with The Sisters of Sin. Sky Blue said their first sin is wrath and their second sin is pride. Julia joined in to claim that they would be the third sin. Thekla appeared and said that they’re going to come up with some sick, twisted stuff if they get to choose the next stipulation.

-Back in the arena, Kris Statlander’s music played. She came to the ring as Excalibur said she’ll be on commentary for the main event. [c]

(3) RED VELVET vs. MERCEDES MONE – ROH TV title unification match

Mercede’s music played, and she made her entrance through lines of shirtless men holding her various titles. She carried the TBS and interim ROH title to the ring. Red Velvet made her entrance, thankfully resisting the “stir it up” pose along the way. Velvet and Mercedes got into a quick shoving match in the ring before the bell rang.

The bell rang to start the match 53 minutes into the hour as the Boston crowd chanted “C-E-O.” Mercedes went for two quick rollups, each getting a one count. Velvet ducked a clothesline and took Mercedes down with a pair of armdrags.

Mercedes threw Velvet to the amt but ran into a low spinning kick from Velvet. Velvet hit Mercedes in the corner with body shots before choking Mercedes in the corner with her boot. Mercedes dodged Velvet in the ropes and then knocked Velvet to the floor with a dropkick to the back.

Mercedes drilled Velvet with a meteora from the apron onto Velvet on the floor. Mercedes stopped to pose with two of her titles. Velvet took advantage with a kick and they brawled to the ground before Mercedes shoved Velvet right into Statlander at the desk.

They returned to the ring and Statlander got onto the apron, but the ref talked her down. Meanwhile, Velvet tried the Eddie Guerrero spot, tossing Mercedes the belt and falling to the mat behind the ref’s back. Mercedes innocently dropped it and Velvet took advantage with a roll up for a two count. Mercedes got back to her feet and Velvet met her with a kick to the head. Velvet went for the pin again, but Mercedes kicked out again as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Velvet reversed a back suplex attempt with a crossbody. Velvet took Mercedes down with a clothesline and a cazadora into a bulldog. Velvet nailed Mercedes with running double knees against the ropes and went for the pin, but Mercedes kicked out at two.

Velvet set up for a big knockout punch, but Mercedes dodged it and caught her arm, taking Velvet down into the Statement Maker. Velvet crawled for the ropes to break the submission, but Mercedes rolled off of the ropes back to the center of the ring. During the roll, Velvet escaped and then caught Mercedes in a magistral cradle for a two count.

Velvet locked Mercedes into a reverse short arm scissor. Mercedes struggled but managed to roll Velvet into a pin to break the hold. Velvet dodged a punch and landed a kick, but Mercedes caught the second kick. Mercedes went for double knees in the corner, but Velvet dodged it and then landed running double knees to Mercedes’ back.

Velvet followed up with a German suplex and then a spinning roundhouse. Velvet went for the pin and Mercedes kicked out two. Velvet ran into Mercedes and tried to lock in a flying octopus hold, but Mercedes powered her up and brought her down into a lungblower. Mercedes hooked the leg, but Velvet kicked out at two.

Mercedes climbed to the top rope, but Velvet met her up, and brought Mercedes down with an avalanche victory roll that slammed Mercedes down into the pin. Mercedes kicked out at two. The crowd started a “this is awesome” chant as Mercedes landed a back elbow and set Velvet up into tombstone position. Velvet countered out with a headcsissors and placed Mercedes onto the top rope.

Velvet went for the superplex, but Mercedes fought her off. Mercedes lifted Velvet up into tombstone position on the turnbuckle, and leapt off, bringing Velvet down into a huge lungblower. Mercedes went for the pin and got the three-count.

WINNER: Mercedes in 12:00

(White’s Take: Solid main event. Mercedes is reliably good in the ring, but I hadn’t seen Red Velvet recently. Apparently, she’s improved during her time in ROH and made a rather impressive showing, particularly considering she’s been out with injury since June. Of course, the winner was never in doubt, but I particularly enjoyed the finishing sequence.)

-Mercedes grabbed her belt to celebrate after the match. Mercedes stood on the commentary desk holding up her title as Statlander held her title on the floor. Mercedes threw the belt into Statlander’s face and then hit a meteora from the table onto Statlander on the floor. Mercedes locked Statlander into the Statement Maker on the floor. Statlander struggled in the hold for a while before Mercedes let it go. Mercedes held the AEW Women’s World title over her head on the commentary desk as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This really felt like a one-hour Collision as opposed to third hour of Dynamite. Getting the Hangman promo at the beginning was a nice surprise. All the matches were good, and each one had stakes (or varying real or perceived value), but still had obvious winners. Otherwise, it was well-paced, with a welcome handful of promos sprinkled in, all working towards Full Gear on Saturday.