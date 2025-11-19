FREE PODCAST 11/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Survivor Series, Zelina Vega, Shirai-Ripley, Inner Circle in Las Vegas, Russ-Gargano-Priest (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-19-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discussed a wide range of topics beginning with a review of last night’s NXT on USA program including Io Shirai beating Rhea Ripley and how WWE handled the Johnny Gargano rematch with Leon Ruff. Then they discuss Zelina Vega’s WWE departure and the subsequent wrestling union talk. Then a full review of Smackdown and Raw and a preview of the Survivor Series PPV. Then a review of AEW Dynamite including the Inner Circle in Las Vegas skits, the Will Hobbs heel turn, and the Kenny Omega contract signing.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com