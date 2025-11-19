AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/19): Kenny Omega returns, Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet, Storm & Shirakawa vs. Windsor & Riho, Hangman vs. Shibata, Mercedes vs. Velvet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 2025

BOSTON, MASS. AT AGGANIS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced and previewed the show as the camera panned the audience.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m very much in favor of previewing matches scheduled on a show. I am against a breathless delivery of those matches in rapid-fire fashion without any sense of what the stakes are or what the backstory is. There are better ways than rapid-fire close-ups of fans in the crowd as Excalibur bombards viewers with almost every scheduled match for two minutes.)

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP) vs. RICOCHET (w/Gates of Agony)

Schiavone said he doesn’t know anyone who was more disliked in a short period of time in AEW than Ricochet. Ricochet addressed the viewers with (lame) local-based taunting of the fans. He took digs at the Philadelphia Eagles and said he hates the state, but then said the only good thing to come from it is his wife. The crowd was dead quiet. Ricochet then said he was surprised Ariel Helwani didn’t ask Tony Khan about MVP. He said MVP is getting really old and starting to get dementia because he called the National Title the International Title. Ricochet said he will be the inaugural champ. Some fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” He said after he wins the Casino Gaunlet, the “idiot fans” will give him the respect he deserves. He said he’s riding high and no one will stop him from fulfilling his quest for gold. Schiavone said, “Why doesn’t Bobby just hit him right in the back of the head right now.” Lashley picked up Ricochet and threw him as he shrieked onto GOA below. Schiavone said he just wouldn’t shut up.

Lashley went after Ricochet at ringside and then speared goth GOA members at ringside. Back in the ring, Ricochet avoided a charging Lashley, who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. He hit Lashley with several kicks and then a shooting star press and a moonsault for a two count. Ricochet pulled the ref into the path of Lashley. Lashley blocked a Spirit Gun and then chokeslammed Ricochet followed by a spear for the win.

WINNER: Lashley in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a fan AT ALL of how that went. Ricochet’s speech was dreadfully long, as if he was stalling for some reason. The payoff of him being so annoying that fans delighted in seeing Lashley spear him wasn’t worth the unbearably ponderous and trite heel work Ricochet did there. Then why is Lashley squashing Ricochet? In a company where they’re established wrestlers tend to put up a fight against superior competition for 10-15 minutes before losing, this defines Ricochet down.)

-In a backstage promo with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata, Joe said he was told if he interferes in the “Hangman” Adam Page match, he will forfeit his title match. He said Hangman is guilty of crimes and transgressions against The Opps and he will pay a price. He said Shibata will deal out appropriate justice for what he did to Powerhouse Hobbs. He said tonight is the down payment and at Full Gear he will collect in full. Shibata yelled something about Hangman to close the promo. [c]

-A clip aired from Nov. 7, 2020 of The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega beating FTR. Excalibur seemed to get tripped up after saying the clip was from three years ago “to the day.” Renee Paquette then approached The Bucks and asked if they are joining The Don Callis Family. Callis interrupted and told the Bucks to go show everyone why they’re the greatest tag team on the planet. He said he’d to his patented ring introduction for him. Nicholas Jackson seemed to barely tolerate Callis.

(2) MATTHEW & NICHOLAS JACKSON & JOSH ALEXANDER vs. SCORPIO SKY & TOP FLIGHT (Darius & Dante Martin w/Christopher Daniels, Leyla Grey)

Callis introduced The Bucks on the big screen on the stage. He said they are the greatest tag team of the last 1,000 years. (I’m glad he took into account The Millennial Express who wrestled from 1,001-1,022 AD and were definitely more accomplished than The Bucks.)

