FREE PODCAST 11/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kline: The Key Missing Element in Hangman-Joe build, Bucks-Callis drama, are Hurt Syndicate worth the harm they do, on-site report (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dennis Kline (making his cohosting debut!) to discuss the Nov. 19 edition of AEW Dynamite including analysis of the Hangman Page-Samoa Joe build and the key missing element, the Don Callis-Young Bucks drama, are Hurt Syndicate even worth it given the harm they do to the product, and much more with live caller, chat, and email interactions, plus an on-site report from Taylor Halley.

