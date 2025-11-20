FREE PODCAST 11/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kline: The Key Missing Element in Hangman-Joe build, Bucks-Callis drama, are Hurt Syndicate worth the harm they do, on-site report (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dennis Kline (making his cohosting debut!) to discuss the Nov. 19 edition of AEW Dynamite including analysis of the Hangman Page-Samoa Joe build and the key missing element, the Don Callis-Young Bucks drama, are Hurt Syndicate even worth it given the harm they do to the product, and much more with live caller, chat, and email interactions, plus an on-site report from Taylor Halley.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.