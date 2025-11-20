Tony Khan says WWE never reached out about Adam Copeland being part of Cena’s retirement tour

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW booker and COO Tony Khan appeared on the The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday and said WWE never reached out to him about Adam Copeland appearing on John Cena’s retirement tour.

Cena has faced several of his rivals from the past during his retirement tour in WWE and Copeland (Edge in WWE) is considered one of Cena’s biggest career rivals. Helwani asked Khan about the rumors of Copeland being part of Cena’s retirement tour in WWE and potentially being his final opponent and Khan denied that there was any truth to them.

“Never say never in wrestling, because I would imagine they could always extend John Cena’s date past the end of the year,” said Khan. “But no, Adam’s going to be here with us through the year. Adam Copeland is a huge part of AEW and I have so much respect for him. I really, really like Adam a lot and I’m glad to have him here. Even though he’s away filming, he’s still with us and will continue to be.”