FREE PODCAST 11/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Survivor Series Post-show including Reigns vs. Ambrose in WWE Title Tournament finale, Undertaker & Kane vs. Wyatt Family, live caller (162 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to the Nov. 22, 2015 WWE Survivor Series post-show with James Caldwell & Greg Parks reviewing the event with live callers and emails. They focused on the Roman Reigns vs. Dean Amrose tournament finale for the vacant WWE Title and the Sheamus Money in the Bank cash-in afterward, plus speculation on what the match outcomes meant for WrestleMania the following year.

