WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, November 21, 2025

Where: Denver, Color. at Ball Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,150 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Penta vs. Finn Bálor – Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed – Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round match

Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

Chelsea Green’s Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/14): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on L.A. Knight vs. Mystery Opponent, Jey Uso vs. The Miz in “Last Time is Now” Tournament, Cargill vs. B-Fab, Sami Zayn appearance

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Shelly “Ariel” Martinez reveals whether she hooked up with Kevin Thorn, lists the entrants for a New Brood faction that was scrapped after WWE talent cuts