WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/21): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed, PENTA vs. Finn Balor in Last Time is Now Tournament, Chelsea Green U.S. Title Celebration

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 21, 2025

DENVER, COLORADO AT BALL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 10,150 were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole welcomed everyone to Denver and they showed aerial footage of the University of Colorado’s football stadium. The mascot was dancing. Back at the arena, the typical arrivals to the arena of tonight’s participants were shown, including Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh, PENTA, and the Vision group of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul.

Replays were shown of last week’s melee at the end of Smackdown between both men’s WarGames teams, including the returns of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

– Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced The Vision who were already in the ring. His name was still Paul Heyman and he shared his vision for WarGames, According to Heyman, He ran down how the five main event babyfaces were going to be destroyed by each member of the Vision. He gave the microphone to Logan Paul. Logan told the crowd to shut up, but before he could speak again he was interrupted by Jey Uso’s music. Both Usos came out and walked halfway to the ring. Jey said no one cares what Logan has to say. Heyman told them they made a mistake by pissing of Logan. Heyman pointed out that the Usos were outnumbered right now, prompting “OTC” and ”C.M. Punk” chants. Jimmy questioned whether Heyman really thought they’d show up alone. Cue the music of Cody Rhodes… but he didn’t come out.

They showed footage outside with Drew McIntyre emerging from Cody’s bus. Cody was shown dangling from the bus entrance. He was all bloody. The Usos ran outside while the Vision laughed. When the Usos arrived at the bus a WWE official was there and the Usos asked what happened. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Great way to jump right into the show. No entrance was needed for the Vision. And the heels outsmarted the babyfaces by having McIntyre preemptively attack Cody. The abrupt jump to a commercial was effective in showing that it was an “unexpectedly” chaotic start, even if it wasn’t intentional.)

– Cody was laying in the grass with the Usos and officials still trying to help him. Drew McIntyre drove by in a car and taunted them before driving away. Corey Graves pointed out that since McIntyre was still suspended he wasn’t allowed in the arena, but in this case he never stepped foot in the arena.

– Ilja Dragunov made his way to the ring for this week’s open challenge. His opponent was announced as J.D. McDonagh. Cole was excited that McDonagh was the challenger.

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV [c] vs. TBA – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

McDonagh tried to gain early control with a forearm to the stomach, but Dragunov exploded out of the corner with an enziguri. They each countered a suplex attempt as Cole pointed out that McDonagh will always have the dubious distinction of being the last person ever pinned by John Cena on Monday Night Raw. McDonagh threw Dragunov to the floor but Dragunov hit his face hard on the bottom rope. He was holding his nose on the floor as they went to a split-screen break. [c]

Both men were on their knees striking at each other as they got to their feet. McDonagh kicked Dragunov repeatedly in the face. Dragunov leveled him with the Constantine special clothesline but didn’t go for a cover. They traded strikes and chops again. Dragunov hit successive German suplexes while shouting “this is fun!” Dragunov reigned down elbows and then climbed to the top rope. McDonagh moved and Dragunov rolled through. McDonagh hit a standing Spanish fly and covered, nearly earning the victory and the championship. Back on their feet again, Dragunov attempted a powerbomb but McDonagh fought out of it. McDonagh suplexed him from the inside out but they both went tumbling to the floor. [c]

Dragunov hit a superplex but McDonagh held onto his hair, then lifted him up and dropped him with a brain buster. McDonagh covered for one…two…kick out! Dragunov dumped McDonagh with a chokeslam but sold the effects on his neck. Dragunov went for the Torpedo Moscow but McDonagh countered with a knee to the face. McDonagh climbed to the top and hit a beautiful moonsault. He covered for a tremendous nearfall. The crowd chanted ‘this is awesome” (and it was). Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow and a big powerbomb, followed by the H-bomb and covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov by pinfall in 14:00. Dragunov retains the United States Championship.

After the match,

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another fun open challenge match. McDonagh was a perfect opponent. Cole’s compliments of McDonagh’s performance shows that he has earned the right to be treated much more seriously than just the “Judgement Day big-head guy.” The fans’ reaction showed that they appreciate McDonagh too.)

– Replays were shown of the drama surrounding Charlotte Flair being hesitant to team with Rhea Ripley, then changing her mind to help her friend Bliss. Bliss thanked Flair in the arena somewhere. Flair said that she only did it for Bliss. Bliss said, “about that” and they walked into a room where Rhea Ripley and Io Sky were waiting. Ripley asked Sky and Bliss to give them a minute so they left, leaving Flair and Ripley to talk.

– Cathy Kelley asked Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis for an update on Cody Rhodes. Aldis said all knew so far was that Cody was being checked on by medical. Aldis excused himself to talk to the Vision who were oddly standing five feet away. Aldis said that tonight is Smackdown not WarGames so Drew McIntyre is still persona non-grata tonight. Heyman pointed out that McIntyre wasn’t in the arena so he didn’t do anything wrong.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Since Graves had already mentioned that McIntyre hadn’t broken his suspension since he was outside, it rendered this segment meaningless. I imagine Graves wasn’t supposed to say that earlier so that it would be impactful now.)

– Carmelo Hayes entered for the next match. [c]

– Dragunov was selling the effects of his title defense in the back. Tama Tonga walked up and said, “it’s coming.” Tommaso Ciampa walked up and said if he wasn’t taking care of Fraxiom tonight then he’d be taking his title. Dragunov called him a jackass and walked off.

– Bronson Reed came out for the match with Paul Heyman. There was no one else with them. As Reed made his entrance, Cole paid tribute to the late, great Bob Caudle.

(2) CARMELO HAYES vs. BRONSON REED – Last Time is Now Tournament First Round match

Hayes started by trying to take the fight to the bigger Reed but quickly Reed took him down. Reed brought Hayes to his knees with an open-hand chop. Hayes tried to fire back but one more strike stopped him in his tracks with a back elbow. Reed with a powerbomb attempt but Hayes countered into a DDT. Hayes covered for barely a two-count. Hayes dropkicked Reed of the apron to the outside. Breakker and Logan showed up to help Reed regroup. [c]

Reed dominated during the break. Reed hit a high-angled back suplex and covered but Hayes kicked out. Cole talked about how much damage Reed could do in the WarGames page. Logan tripped Hayes from the outside behind the referee’s back. Hayes recovered and hit a springboard legdrop with Reed on the apron. Hayes went up to the top and hit a frog splash and covered for the one…two…kick out by Reed. Hayes went for the First 48 codebreaker but Reed caught him, dropped him and hit a standing senton. Reed went up top to deliver a Tsunami but Hayes moved. Hayes connected with the First 48 but Reed wisely rolled to the floor. Hayes somersaulted over the top and took out everyone. Hayes struggled to roll Reed back into the ring and then hit a leaping DDT off the top rope. Hayes covered for a very good two-count.

Cole pointed out that he had Reed down and couldn’t get frustrated. Hayes went back up top and leaped off but rolled through. He turned around and got turned inside out by a Reed clothesline. Hayes bailed to the floor and Breakker went to spear him but ate a Jey Uso superkick instead. Breakker and Logan brawled with the Usos out into the crowd. Heman distracted the referee while Reed grabbed Hayes on the floor. Suddenly Cody Rhodes emerged from the crowd and rammed Reed it the ringpost then hit a Cross Rhodes. Rhodes rolled Hayes into the ring and the referee counted to ten.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes by count out in 14:00. Hayes advances to Quarterfinals of Last Time is Now Tournament

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another very good match with predictable interference. Predictable doesn’t equate to bad. I’d like to see Hayes get a pinfall win but I think that will be happening for him soon. Probably best not to get it during a match where he was helped to it .)

– Cody Rhodes stood on the announce table and proclaimed that he was longer finished with McIntyre. He talked trash about all the heels in the WarGames match, notably saying that a Steiner is never better than a Rhodes. He also said that Logan could fly a drone and do a flip because no one cares. He pointed out that the last person to beat Brock Lesnar was him…twice. He told Heyman that when he builds up someone, he will beat them. Cody finished by saying that WarGames was his damn birthright and he’d see them in San Diego.

[HOUR TWO]

– Chelsea Green ran to hide in a room because Giulia and Kiana James were looking for her. Alba Fyre stood guard and told them that she hadn’t seen Green. After they came out, Green said she wasn’t feeling good about tonight and that maybe that should cancel her United States championship win celebration. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill walked up and told Green she could show her what a real champion looked like.

– Fraxiom entered for their match. [c]

– Sami Zayn had his team with him including the Motor City Machine Guns, Rey Fenix, and Shinsuke Nakamura. They each gave a promo about how they would beat the MFTs in their traditional Survivor Series elimination match next week on Smackdown. They showed an old-school graphic for it too.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was clearly designed to be a throwback to the promos the teams used to do back when they had traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. And it was glorious.)

– Tommaso Ciampa interestingly came out to his own music on stage before being joined by Johnny Gargano. They went to the ring.

(3) FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae)

Fraxiom came out hot, showing their athleticism and keeping Ciampa and Gargano on their heels. They launched themselves all around the ring before Axiom and Frazer hit successive frog splashes. Frazer went for the pin on Ciampa but Gargano made the save. Ciampa tagged out. Gargano was wearing a shirt that said, “Don’t Call My Partner a Jackass.” Ciampa rammed Frazer into the ring steps and DIY celebrated with their self-pats on the back as they went to a picture-in-picture. [c]

Frazer missed a Phoenix Splash and DIY nailed him with the Shatter Machine and a subsequent nearfall. Frazer rolled-up Ciampa for another two-count but Ciampa retaliated with a big knee to Frazer and then another one to Axiom. Gargano tagged in to cover Axiom but Frazer broke it up. Gargano caught Axiom with a kick and gave him a Spanish fly off the top rope. Frazer dover over the top rope and took out Ciampa. Behind the referee’s back, Candice LeRae took off Axiom’s match and Gargano rolled him up for the win out of nowhere. Cole: “Candice just took the mask off Axiom.” Graves” “He’s hideous!”

WINNERS: DIY via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Clever ending and a needed win for DIY.)

– Flair and Ripley were shown sitting at a table in the dark. There was dramatic music playing. Ripley made the point that their feud was all about trying to prove who was the best, but for WarGames she was willing to put it all aside. Ripley said she has always respected Flair and would want to go to war with her if she could trust her. Flair said “yes, yes you can.” Ripley said Flair could trust her too.

– Another John Cena career retrospective video aired. He talked about the time where he started freestyle rapping on a bus and how it caught Stephanie McMahon’s attention. McMahon asked him to do it on TV and an iconic character was born.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s a story that Cena has told many times before but it really is incredible how sometimes good time and fortune can change someone’s whole life.)

– Finn Balor entered for his tournament match. No McDonagh. [c]

– PENTA entered to a decent ovation in Denver.

(4) PENTA vs. FINN BALOR (w/J.D. McDonagh) – Last Time is Now Tournament First Round match

Cole reminded the viewers that the rivalry between Balor and PENTA dates back to the Royal Rumble when PENTA lasted over 42 minutes until he was eliminated by Balor. Balor also gave PENTA his first pinfall loss in WWE in a tag team match. Balor attacked PENTA before the bell rang but PENTA was ready for it. PENTA has never faced John Cena and Balor has only wrestled him once. PENTA with an enziguri in the corner followed by a handstand on the top rope into a swinging drop kick and cover for a two-count. PENTA hit Balor on the outside with a somersault dive over the top rope. [c]

PENTA hit repeated clotheslines and a thrust kick into the back of Balor’s head, as he was hunched in the corner, then covered for another two-count. Balor with an elbow to the chest and a quick two-count. Balor cockily kicked him in the face a bunch of times until PENTA caught his leg. PENTA with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a muscle buster followed by a nearfall. Balor missed a coup-de-grat and PENTA cradled him for another nearfall. PENTA hit the Mexican Destroyer out of nowhere for the pin and the win.

WINNER: PENTA by pinfall in 10:00. PENTA advances to Quarterfinals of Last Time is Now Tournament

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Surprisingly dominant win for PENTA. I wonder if they are going to try and make the Mexican Destroyer “out of nowhere” a thing.)

After the match, they showed the graphic for the tournament for the first time. The Quarterfinals matches are Jey Uso vs. Rusev, L.A. Knight vs TBD, PENTA, vs. Solo Sikoa, and Gunther vs. Hayes. The TBD was due to Sheamus being injured earlier this week. Nick Aldis will choose an opponent for Knight to wrestle next week on Smackdown.

– The MFTs, led by Solo, gave a promo for their match against Sami Zayn’s team next week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m predicting an L.A. Knight vs. Gunther final. Knight has had to overcome the most odds because he hasn’t known the identity of either opponent. They he will either get a win over Jey or Rusev in the Semi-Finals. Gunther will beat Hayes in a similar fashion to how he defeated Je’von Evans. PENTA will defeat Solo thanks to Sami Zayn interference but ultimately lose to Gunther in the Semi-Finals. If this is all wrong I will hurriedly go back and try to change this report. Kidding!)

– The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss entered wearing their street clothes. Their WarGames partners Rhea Ripley and Io Sky joined them. When they entered the ring, Ripley talked about how united their team was now. She said that Io Sky was as skilled as she was dangerous. Ripley said that Bliss and Flair can trust her and she can trust them. Ripley pointed out that they needed a 5th member, so she introduced… A.J. Lee. There were shrieks from the young girls in the crowd, but before she even walked out the heel team attacked the babyfaces in the ring. When Lee came out and assessed the situation, she started to run down to help but was blindsided by Becky Lynch in the aisleway. The heels beatdown the babyface including Jax giving Ripley and Annihilator. The heels celebrated with their new partner Becky Lynch as the show went off the air.