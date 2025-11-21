WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/21): Keller’s report on Penta vs. Balor and Carmelo vs. Bronson in Cena tournament matches, Fraxiom vs. DIY, Chelsea celebration

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 21, 2025

DENVER, COL. AT BALL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,513 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 11,904 spectators when configured for concerts. Last time in this arena on Sept. 2, 2024, they drew 11,396.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/khu2pyjhed

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of the arena in Denver and then a college football stadium in Boulder with the local mascot. They showed Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, arms around each other’s shoulders, strolling through the concourse. Then J.D. McDonagh and Finn Balor, Penta, The Vision’s Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul.

-A video recap aired of Drew McIntyre aligning with The Vision last week and a show-closing angle on Raw with the chaos breaking out when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns brawled with “NYPD” officers.

-Mark Nash introduced Paul Heyman and The Vision. (Interesting that The Vision is announced as being separate from Heyman, rather than Heyman being the leader of The Vision.) Heyman said they have a vision for WarGames and he would “bestow that wisdom upon each and every single one of you.” He said five of the fans’ heroes would be locked inside a double cage and Tsunami’d by Reed, “the original Tribal Thief.” He said five heroes would learn their need for an evil, ruthless, violent strategy, “something so putrid that the devil himself would sell his soul to you so when you die and go to hell, there is no competition for running the joint.” He said that man is “The Maverick” Logan Paul. Fans booed. Heyman handed Logan the mic.

He told Denver to shut their mouths “because I have a lot to say.” As he said he had five things to say, Jey and Jimmy Uso interrupted with Jey’s entrance theme playing as they made their way to the ring from the stage.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Penta vs. Finn Bálor – Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed – Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round match

Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

Chelsea Green’s Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration