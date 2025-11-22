FREE PODCAST 11/22 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Moxley responds to last week’s attack, Cody-Taz, Shida defends, live callers, emails (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-25-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Pro Wrestling Torch columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast Greg Parks to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discussed the build-up for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega next week and thoughts on the latest steps Omega has taken to define his heel character, Hikaru Shida defends against Anna Jay, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU, Top Flight vs. TH2, Rey Fenix & Pac vs. The Butcher & The Blade, a Taz-Cody angle, Hangman Page vs. John Silver, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com