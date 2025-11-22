FREE PODCAST 11/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Remembering Nick Bockwinkel – A special interview with his fan club president Mick Karch (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-19-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mick Karch, longtime wrestling announcer including for the AWA on ESPN who also ran Nick Bockwinkel’s fan club in the 1970s. They talk almost exclusively about Bockwinkel, putting his career in perspective and talking about his drawing power, his reigns as AWA Champion, his relationship with on-air manager Bobby Heenan, and so much more. Live callers and email questions included.
