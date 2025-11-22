AEW FULL GEAR PPV RESULTS (11/22): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Samoa Joe, Statlander vs. Mercedes, Fletcher vs. Briscoe, Casino Gauntlet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW FULL GEAR PPV REPORT

NOVEMBER 22, 2025

NEWARK, N.J.

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

Commentators: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) MAX CASTER & ANTHONY BOWENS vs. JUICE ROBINSON & BIG BILL vs. BRYAN KEITH & BIG BILL vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) – Four-way for $200,000

WINNERS: Robinson & Gunn when Robinson rolled up Bowens for a three count in 8:00.

(B) BIG BOOM A.J. & Q.T. MARSHALL (w/The Rizzler, Big Justice) vs. RPG VICE (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

WINNERS: Big Boom & Marshall.

(C) EDDIE KINGSTON & HOOK vs. THE WORK HORSEMEN (J.D. Drake & Anthony Henry)

WINNERS: Kingston & Hook in 2:00.

(D) KAZUCHIKA OKADA & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & HECHICERO vs. EL SKY TEAM (Miostico & Mascara Dorada & Neon w/Alex Abrahantes) – CMLL TRIOS TITLES

This match started in the pre-show and then carried over into the actual PPV.

[MAIN PPV]

They joined a match in progress from the pre-show, as they did last month. Okada came out late with the match in progress. Hechicero tried to play pleacemaker with Takeshita and Okada. Okada gave Takeshita a middle finger. The announcers noted that Mistico was attacked and injured before the match. He came out and rejoined the match. Okada and Takeshita weren’t able to work together. Okada, perhaps insincerely, begged for forgiveness afterward. The announcers said their inability to get along cost them another chance to win a title.

WINNERS: El Sky Team to retain the CMLL Trios Titles.

(1) PAC vs. DARBY ALLIN

Pac came out first. An entrance video for Darby included him in a hospital bed wrapped head to toe in bandages watching clips of him getting set on fire on an old tube TV. He got up and smashed the TV screen with a baseball bat. He then made his entrance through the crowd as fans chanted “Darby! Darby!”

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. The announcers touted Darby’s amateur wrestling skills and noted he isn’t just a daredevil. Darby took Pac down with an armbar. Nigel McGuinness compared his armdrags to Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat’s. Darby dropkicked Pac to the floor.

Darby settled into a side headlock back in the ring. Darby was bandaged heavily on his right arm, ribs, and upper right back area. Darby shifted into a half Scorpion Death Lock.

They battled on the ring apron at 6:00. Pac pressed Darby above his head and threw him onto the floor. Excalibur said Darby is ten days removed from suffering second-degree burns in Blood & Guts. Pac rubbed aggressively against Darby’s burns on his arm and then raked his back. Fans chanted, “You sick f—!”

A few minutes later, Darby leaped off the topr ope and dropkicked Pac off of a folding chair at ringside. Excalibur drew attention to Darby’s hard landing, also. Back in the ring, Darby collided with Pac with a lariat and both went down and were slow to get up. Excalibur said Pac’s speed worked against him so he didn’t have time to adjust to the lariat Darby threw at him.

Pac got up and took Darby down with a hard charging lariat for a near fall at 15:00. Pac then applied his Brutalizer. Darby draped his boot over the bottom rope. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” When Pac went for his top rope Black Arrow, Darby moved and then applied a Scorpion Deathlock. Pac desperately waved for help. Wheeler Yuta ran out. With the ref distracted, Pac hit Yuta with the bat Darby brought to the ring with him. Pac made the cover and scored a three count.

WINNER: Pac in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was remarkable early in that it was all mat holds and traditional wrestling exchanges you might’ve seen in 1970s territory house shows. It picked up and ended up in totality being a good match with the right level of intensity and pacing for an opener. I wasn’t surprised at all Pac cheated to win once he felt he was in jeopardy of losing clean to Darby, given his promo to set up the match by vowing to not use weapons because he said Darby couldn’t beat him without them.

(2) TONI STORM & MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. MARINA SHAFIR & MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) vs. JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & JULIA HART – Winning Team Can Pick Stipluation in AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament semi-final match

As usual in a match like this, there’s so many wrestlers pairing off, it doesn’t really develop a story as it’s mostly just brief exchanges of moves and then tags in and out. When Willow tagged in, she got a nice hometown pop. When Shafir put Shirakawa in Mother’s Milk, Storm broke it up.

Eventually, Willow landed a running flip dive onto a crowd at ringside. Back in the ring, Storm pinned Cameron with an inside cradle.

WINNERS: Storm & Shirakawa in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was fine. It was an excuse to get a lot of women wrestlers on the PPV more than anything, I think, and especially an excuse to get Storm on the PPV.)

(3) BRODIDO (Brody King & Bandido) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Wheeler)

The bell rang 2 minutes into the second hour. Brody chopped away at FTR at ringside a couple minutes in, then tagged on Bandido. Bandido bodyslammed Brody onto Dax. Dax rolled to the floor. Brody and Bandido teased doing the Macarena, but instead got back to business. Bandido flip dove at FTR at ringside, but FTR caught him and slammed him face-first onto the announce desk. FTR then got in sustained offense on Bandido.

When Brody tagged in, he gave Cash a Death Valley Driver onto Dax in the corner. He then hit both with a cannonball.