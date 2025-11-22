LECLAIR’S AEW FULL GEAR 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Hangman vs. Joe, Statlander vs. Mone, Brodido vs. FTR, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW FULL GEAR 2025 REPORT

NOVEMBER 22, 2025

NEWARK, NJ AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON HBO MAX, PPV

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE AEW FULL GEAR POST-SHOW…

On the PWTorch YouTube Channel tonight, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair & Greg Parks will go live right after AEW Full Gear. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This Rumble Post-show will be on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER FULL GEAR TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-The show opened with wrestlers already in the ring for the CMLL World Trios Championship match. The match was in progress. Kazuchika Okada arrived to the match late, getting his full entrance as the Pay-Per-View started. He gave Kinosuke Takeshita the middle finger. Don Callis was sat at ringside with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary. Mistico returned to the match from the back. Mistico eventually made Hechicero tap out for his team to retain the titles.

After the match, Okada begged for forgiveness from the entranced ramp. Takeshita looked annoyed. Callis stepped between them to diffuse the situation.

-Excalibur quickly tossed to a video package for Pac vs. Darby Allin.

The ominous opening notes of the Death Riders’ theme rang out, then gave way to Pac’s music. He was washed in a red light somewhere on the arena floor. Excalibur said Pac and Darby Allin have only wrestled once before, about five years ago. Darby Allin entered after a brief vignette. Schiavone said that Allin has plenty of reasons to want to get revenge on Pac, even beyond being thrown through the flaming tables at Blood & Guts.

(1) PAC vs. DARBY ALLIN

Darby Allin took a big breath and pulled himself up from his seat in the corner. His ribs were heavily taped. Pac engaged him in a lock up and worked him into the northeast corner. They traded quick take downs and holds. Allin rolled Pac into a cradle and scored a quick two count. He held onto an arm drag until Pac worked his way to a vertical base and shoved Darby away. Allin vaulted Pac across the ring with a missile dropkick. Pac rolled to safety on the floor. Allin jogged around the ring while Pack regained his breath at ringside. He returned to the ring after a count of 7.

More quick chain grappling. Darby leapt off the middle rope with a cross body, catching Pac for another two count. Darby slid to his knees, keeping Pac grounded in a side headlock. Schiavone said he’s wrestled impeccably thus far. McGuinness said if the match were scored on points, Darby would be up at the moment. Darby transitioned into a Boston Crab, but Pac easily crawled to the ropes to break the hold as the match crossed 4:25. Pac and Darby battled to the apron. Pack rocked his opponent with a hard elbow. He pressed him and threw him onto the floor. Allin’s body bounced violently.

Gasping for breath on the floor, Allin dragged himself back toward the ring. He barely broke the referee’s count. Pac began tearing at Darby’s bandages. He scraped at the remnants of the second degree burns suffered at Blood & Guts. Pac grabbed Allin’s wrists and guillotined him across the middle rope, throat first. Pac tossed Darby into the ring post as the match approached 8:00. Allin went all the way through the ring, catching the ring post and ricocheting to the floor awkwardly. Pac had to retrieve him. He climbed the ropes himself, catching Darby with a pointed missile dropkick from the top. Pac covered for a two count.

“You can’t kill him!” the crowd chanted at Pac. Allin fought to his feet, catching Pac with open handed strikes. Pac tossed him to the floor and went for a baseball slide, but Darby trapped him behind the ring apron. Allin slid back in the ring and hit a dive through the ropes. He set up a chair on the floor and sat Pac down, then he climbed the southeast turnbuckles. Allin delivered a dropkick to Pac off the top. His head hit the wall of the announcers desk. Back in the ring, Darby went for a sunset bomb and cover. Pac rolled through it. He dove at Darby, but Allin pulled him in to a guillotine choke. Pac powered to his feet and pushed Allin away. He gave him a release overhead belly-to-belly into the northwest corner. Allin shrugged it off and flew at Pac with a big clothesline.

Both men were down as the match hit 13:00. Pac used the ropes to steady himself, Darby was lying in wait. Allin went for a springboard Coffin Drop, but Pac turned it into a German Suplex. He ran the ropes and hit his signature lariat for a cover and near fall. Pac spun around and applied the Brutalizer. Darby writhed, trying to get his legs closer to the ropes. He scooted just enough to get a boot on the rope. Pac utilized the referee’s full count to maximize the punishment.

Pac stationed Allin in the southeast corner and gave three pointed pump kicks. He set up for the Black Arrow, but Darby moved. He shot to his feet, picked the ankle and applied the Scorpion Death Lock. Pac began waving toward the crowd. Wheeler Yuta came running. He placed Darby’s bat in the corner of the ring, then distracted the referee. Pac cl0cked Allin with the bat and covered Darby for a three count.

WINNER: Pac in 16:59

(LeClair’s Analysis: Decent opener, but rather underwhelming considering what I think both of these guys are capable of doing. It just didn’t feel like the crowd really bought the rivalry here, as much as they tried to tell the story through the opening video package and Allin’s vignette. It was a bit surprising to see Pac get the win here, given how strongly they’ve been putting Darby over as of late, and unfortunately, a clear indication that this feud between Allin and the Death Riders is going to continue.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the 4-corners women’s tag team match.

The Sisters of Sin were out first, followed by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Her replacement partner. Marina Shafir, entered through the crowd, talking trash.

(2) JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE vs. MEGAN BAYNE (w/ Penelope Ford) & MIRANA SHAFIR vs. BABES OF WRATH (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. TIMELESS LOVE BOMBS (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) – 4-Way Women’s Tag Team match

Referee Aubrey Edwards lost control before the match even officially began. Teams spilled to the outside, leaving Megan Bayne and Toni Storm to begin the match by default. Bayne worked Storm into the corner and double teamed her with Marina Shafir. Bayne followed up with a stalling overhead belly-to-belly. Bayne charged at Toni, but Storm countered her from the corner and hit a tornado DDT. Storm tagged in her partner, Mina Shirakawa. She tossed Mina onto Bayne for a cover, but only scored a one count.

Mina Shirakawa caught Bayne with a kick off the middle rope. She charged, but Bayne picked her out of the air and gave her a flapjack for a cover and two count. Megan dragged Mina to her corner and tagged in Marina Shafir. Shafir dragged Shirakawa’s forehead across the top rope, then choked her against the middle rope. Skye Blue tagged herself in off of Marina’s back. Blue hit Shirakawa with a neckbreaker for a cover and two count at 3:40. Mina popped up, hit the ropes and delivered a Slingblade. Shirakawa tried to tag in Storm, but Julia Hart ripped Toni to the floor. Mina tagged in Willow Nightingale instead.

Nightingale gave Skye ten big punches, then tagged in Harley Cameron. They hit a double body slam, then a wheelbarrow onto Blue for a cover and two count. Cameron and Blue traded punches in the center. Harley hit a boot to the face, then a Backstabber. Blue recovered quickly and delivered a handspring elbow strike to the corner. She tagged in Julia Hart. Hart knocked Shafir off the apron. Skye knocked Bayne to the floor. Hart walked the ropes for Old School on Harley. Blue tagged back in and dropped Cameron with a knee. Megan Bayne tagged herself in and shoved Blue to the floor. Bayne woman-handled Harley, tossing her around and then into the corner for Shafir to take over. Shafir kicked at Cameron’s back. She and Bayne continued to beat down Cameron as the match approached 8:00.

Harley finally created some separation with a spinning DDT on Bayne. Shafir rushed in, picking the ankle. Harley kicked her away and made a leaping tag to Willow. Nightingale cornered Shafir and then gave her a Powerslam for a cover and two count. Shafir rolled onto Willow’s back into a choke. Nightingale stumbled toward a corner, allowing Julia Hart to tag herself in and break the hold. Bayne and Shafir returned, getting in the face of Hart and Blue. Mina Shirakawa attacked Blue and Hart, connecting with a combo DDT and knee wrench. Bayne tagged herself in off of Julia’s back. Megan placed Shirakawa onto her shoulders and tagged in Shafir. She tossed Mina into Shafir’s clutches, then tried to hold Toni Storm back. Toni broke free and broke the submission attempt.

Shirakawa made a diving tag to Toni Storm. The crowd erupted. Toni pulled Marina in for Storm Zero, but Shafir held on and clapped Toni’s ears. Harley tagged herself in off of Shafir. She hit a cross body onto Storm for a cover and two count. Toni gave Harley a Sky High for a cover and two count. The Sisters of Sin attacked Toni. Megan Bayne gave them a double German Suplex. Willow pounced on Megan. She kicked Shafir away, then hit a rolling cannonball onto both Bayne and Shafir. Mina dove onto the whole group of wrestlers on the outside.

Back in the ring, Cameron countered a Storm Zero into a roll up for two. Storm and Harley traded several roll ups until Toni finally caught her with a small package for a three count.

WINNERS: Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa in 13:07

(LeClair’s Analysis: Another decent match, albeit sloppy at times. The crowd just wasn’t particularly invested in anyone other than Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale. A good portion of this one was spent trying to sell the discontent brewing between the Sisters of Sin and Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir, who had partnered in Blood & Guts. This didn’t work particularly well, and the overall match suffered because of it. This was perfectly fine, it just didn’t really reach Pay-Per-View level.)