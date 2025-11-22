VIP PODCAST 11/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” The culture shock of 2003 Raw, and a showdown for the ages on an early AEW Rampage – Evolution, Trish & Jericho love story, Kingston, Punk, Danielson, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Andrew Rich for the November edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we go back to 2003 and experience the often jarring WWE product of the time with the go home Raw before that year’s Survivor Series. Authority figures colliding, a heel stable running roughshod, women being abused, and a bunch of short matches – it had all the tropes, but was it actually good? Andrew and Alan let you know. Then with our other pick, it’s time to go into the AEW vault for the first time in a series and a very impactful episode of Rampage from 2021 thanks to one particularly hostile segment which is amazing to watch four years later. So get in from the cold, grab a cozy blanket on the couch, and check out what’s on the telly with us this month!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com