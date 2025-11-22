VIP PODCAST 11/22 – NXT Eight Years Back: Wells & Stoup cover NXT Takeover WarGames from 11-18-17 including WWE’s first WarGames match, surprise Almas vs. McIntyre finish, the 11-22-17 recap show, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT Takeover WarGames from November 18, 2017, including WWE’s first WarGames match, surprise Almas vs. McIntyre finish, the 11-22-17 recap show, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.