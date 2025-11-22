VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #888 (November 26, 2005): Vince McMahon announces revived drug testing policy, Sean Waltman exclusive Torch Talk details early-’90s WWE drug testing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #888 cover-dated November 26, 2005: The cover story details the WWE announcement of a new drug testing policy… Part one of a new Torch Talk with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman includes his memories and anecdotes from his years with WWE during the last drug testing era, plus his memories of life on the road with Eddie Guerrero… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” features analysis of the drug testing announcement and reaction to Christian’s early TNA appearances… Bruce Mitchell writes about the WWE announcing situation… Pat McNeill looks back at the Eddie Guerrero DVD and praises a McMahon family member for their speech on Guerrero… Jason Powell reviews ROH’s Night of the Grudges DVD… A “Special Feature” includes a collection of colleagues and friends commenting Guerrero… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, Backtrack 1995, Live Event Report, Raw Reax, Letters to the Editor, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #888

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE