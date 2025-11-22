FREE PODCAST 11/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: Full brackets for Cena tournament, replacement for Sheamus, pros and cons of WarGames angles, Dragunov, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including reaction to the storyline with Charlotte and Rhea Ripley and the overproduced conversation segment, Drew McIntyre attacking Cody Rhodes in his bus, the latest U.S. Title Open Challenge for Ilja Dragunov, the full brackets for the John Cena tournament, a late spoiler (with warning) for the replacement for Sheamus in the tournament and whether he might win, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.