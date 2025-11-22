VIP PODCAST 11/21 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Full Cena tournament brackets revealed, Dragunov’s latest U.S. Title Open Challenge, WarGames hype, Cody bloodied (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 21 edition of WWE Smackdown including the reveal of the full John Cena tournament brackets, Ilja Dragunov’s latest U.S. Title Open Challenge, WarGames hype, Cody Rhodes bloodied by Drew McIntyre, and more.
