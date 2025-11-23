FREE PODCAST 11/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Full Gear post-show: LeClair & Parks talk Hangman vs. Joe in a cage, Bucks-Kenny decision, some upsets, lots of blood, Swerve’s return (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss in-depth the AEW Full Gear event with live caller and chat interactions. They discuss all of the top matches including surprising finishes, lots of blood, some big decisions, and more including the decision to give Samoa Joe a big win for the AEW Title over “Hangman” Page.

