AAA ALIANZAS RESULTS (11/22): Dominik & El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee & Vikingo, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Ethan Page & Chelsea Green, plus Axiom, Je’Von Evans

NOVEMBER 22, 2025

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AT ARENA CDMX

LIVE ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jose Manuel Guillen, Roberto Figueroa

Ring Announcer: Jesus Zuniga

[HOUR ONE]

-The feed started abruptly with a video of some recent AAA highlights of the feuds leading up to tonight’s show.

-All of the participants for tonight were shown walking into the building,

-AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid made his ring entrance and joined the announce desk.

(1) AXIOM vs. JE’VON EVANS vs. OCTAGON – Triple Threat Match to Determine the #1 Contender to the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Evans and Axiom teamed early to get Octagon out of the ring. They seemed a bit lost for a minute but got back on track. All three went for dropkicks at once, then kipped up at the same time. A unique three-way test of strength led to a series of quick offensive moves from all three. With Evans and Axiom on the floor, Octagon executed a twisting plancha to the outside. Evans broke up a pin attempt by Octagon, then threw some punches and forearms at him. Axiom and Evans went at it with some good offense. Again, all three competitors got in some rapid-fire offense before settling down at a slower pace.

Evans pitched Octagon out of the ring and then hit his beautiful Superman leap over the top rope to the floor. That got a huge pop. Evans landed a brutal kick to Axiom’s face, then Axiom worked over Evans a bit. Octagon hit a huge overhead throw on Axiom off the top, but Evans broke it up at two and started trading blows with Octagon. Axiom hit his top rope Spanish Fly on Octagon but got caught with a cutter by Evans. A second cutter led to the pin.

WINNER: Je’Von Evans at 12:13 to become the #1 contender to the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

(Miller’s Take: These three aerial specialists got off to a bit of a rocky start. They seemed tentative and were moving in slow motion at the beginning of the match. They picked it up, but the match never seemed to really kick into full gear. Not a bad match by any means, just not nearly as good as it should have been.)

-After the match, Laredo Kid entered the ring and traded some verbiage with Evans.

-In the back, Dom and Americano were putting each other over, then Dom pulled out some familiar-looking garb and mentioned the “New Gringos Locos”, harkening back to the infamous lucha team of Eddie Guerrero & Art Barr. A graphic aired on the screen of the AAA Alianzas logo that said, “pause, commercial break in progress”. [c]

(2) El OJO (El Mesias & Mecha Wolf & Sanson & Forastero) vs. LOS PSYCHO CIRCUS (Psycho Clown & Pagano & Dave the Clown & Murder Clown) – 8-Man Tag Team Match

Too many clowns and too many ojos to keep track of here. All eight started slugging it out in the ring until only two were left in the ring. Pagano took control, then left the ring to search under it for some plunder. He threw in a chair, a pan, and a kendo stick before being speared nearly in half with a dive from the ring to the floor. All eight squared off again, this time with weapons in hand. The clown cleared the ring of their opponents before it settled down into a tag team match again.

A chair shot to the back of the neck of the biggest clown didn’t faze him, and he turned to beat on his opponent. Murder Clown stuck two of his foes over his shoulder and gave them both a Samoan drop in a very impressive spot. Psycho Clown took the hot tag and took out everybody. They performed stereo clown dives to the outside. Tables got set up on the outside. The action was happening everywhere. Murder Clown hit a crushing sit-out powerbomb for a two count. A cover by Psycho was broken up at the last second. A tower of doom suplex was followed by top rope leaps that took everyone out.

The action again spilled to the floor, and the enormous Murder Clown flew off the top to the floor with a body press. Immediately afterward, Pagano put two people through the tables that were set up against the barricade earlier. Psycho Clown hit a Spanish Fly on Sanson onto a chair and a pan that were lying on the mat and got the three count.

WINNERS: Los Psycho Circus at 12:09.

(Miller’s Take: That was a wild ride! These guys were nonstop movement for 12 minutes and the action was hard to keep up with, but a whole lot of fun to watch.)

-After the match, Psycho took the mic and called out the Wyatt Sicks. The big screen flickered, and Bo Dallas appeared. He agreed to a match at Guerra de Titanes next month in Guadalajara. [c]

-In the back, Dragon Lee approached El Hijo del Vikingo. My Spanish is quite rusty, but it looked like whatever Lee was selling, Vikingo wasn’t buying.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) CHELSEA GREEN & ETHAN PAGE (c) vs. LOLA VICE & MR. IGUANA – AAA Mixed Tag Team Title Match

Page and Green both put their opponents down early, and Iguana and Vice both landed in the “dying iguana” pose. That was funny. The action got down to the two women, with Vice getting the upper hand. When it got down to the men, Iguana executed a spin around Page about 8 times before landing a DDT. Page came back with a huge powerslam on Iguana and followed that up with a big boot. Iguana fired back and tried to make the tag but couldn’t quite make it. He hit a tornado DDT, then got the hot tag to Vice.

Vice came in throwing feet at Green, then hit a hip attack that made Green’s head disappear. Page patronizingly patted Vice on the head, so she unleashed some kicks on him, too. Iguana hit a flying hurricanrana to the outside on Page. Back in the ring, he had Page tied up when Green smacked him in the back with a kendo stick. Vice grabbed the stick, then Page grabbed it from Vice, who tumbled backward. With Green egging him on, Page wound up to wallop Vice with the stick, but Iguana jumped in the way and took the shot for her, which led to him being pinned.

WINNERS: Chelsea Green & Ethan Page at 7:02 to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Just like any match involving Mr. Iguana, this was fun. La Yesca wasn’t much of a factor in this match. Chelsea Green must have felt safe because Alba Fyre was nowhere to be found. Paired with someone like Iguana, I really thought the comically inclined champs would play for a few more laughs than they did, but no complaints.)

-After the match, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. hit the ring and started mauling Page until Green clobbered him in the back of the head with one of the tag team belts. Page clubbed on Wagner until Green found the superhuman strength to drag Page off him. [c]

(4) DRAGON LEE & EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. EL GRANDE AMERICANO & DOMINIK MYSTERIO

Vikingo was quite thoroughly booed upon his entrance, with Americano and Dom getting the cheers. The Mexican fans seem to get a huge kick out of the absurd El Grande Americano gimmick, and the fans down there just eat Dom up. Lee and Dom began the match with a mid-ring slugfest, which Dom won with a well-placed knee to the gut. Lee soon took over with some high-impact offense. Vikingo arrogantly tagged himself in, with Americano getting the tag as well. Americano seems about a foot taller than Vikingo. The crowd was clearly on the side of Americano, who looked very much in his element in this match.

Vikingo rolled up Americano for a two count, but Lee tagged himself in. He went to dive onto Dom and Americano, but Vikingo stood in his way, then did a springboard moonsault to the outside. While Vikingo and Lee argued, they got taken out by their opponents. The fight continued on the floor, with Dom lacing Lee with chops while American tossed Vikingo into the steps. Americano hung Lee upside down outside the ropes, then dropkicked him to the floor.

Back in the ring, Americano continued working over Lee. He tagged Dom, who hit Three Amigos, but took a pair of knees to the spine when he tried to slingshot over the ropes with a senton. Vikingo again hate-tagged himself in, but Lee did the same soon thereafter and got a two-count on Dirty Dom. Lee reached for a tag, and Vikingo kicked his hand away, then entered the ring. Americano took the hot tag and went to town. He dropped Lee, landed a running knee, then a big tornado DDT. Vikingo barely broke up a pin attempt, then climbed the ropes, but got kicked off by Americano.

The match really broke down here. After a flurry of crazy action, Lee hit a sit-out powerbomb on Mysterio for a two count. Vikingo reached for the tag, then pulled his hand away as Lee dove for the tag. When Lee confronted him, Vikingo kicked him upside the head, hopped to the floor, and walked away. Dom hit a 619, which Americano followed up with a diving headbutt for the win.

WINNERS: Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano at 17:04.

(Miller’s Take: This was a very exciting main event. It’s amusing how Americano is received by the Mexican crowd, who completely get it. It was clear from the beginning that Vikingo was going to turn heel on his partner. It’s just as well, because Vikingo was being booed pretty loudly as a babyface. Overall, decent ring psychology, and it told the story well.)

-After the match, Dom grabbed a mic. He called himself the king of the luchadors and referred to Americano as “legendary”. He said they were the best tag team in the world and nobody was on their level. With that, Rey Fenix & Penta appeared on the big screen. Fenix referred to themselves as Los Lucha Brothers, as the sibling team was known as. Fenix hilariously told Dom that “we got your chicken nuggets”, then challenged them to a match at Guerra de Titanes in Guadalajara next month, which Dom accepted.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show was obviously joined in progress, as a women’s tag match and men’s singles match were also being advertised for the show. Production was shaky by WWE standards. Entrance music was barely heard, the lighting over the commentary desk was practically non-existent, and some wrestlers got graphics while others didn’t. The commentary was Spanish-only. Not Raw quality and not as bad as Madison Square Garden house show footage, but somewhere firmly in between. Mr. Iguana was hilarious walking around with Lola Vice like he seriously upgraded from La Hiedra. Definitely not can’t-miss TV, but also worth a look if you haven’t gotten your wrestling fix for the week yet.