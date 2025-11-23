TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/20): Knockouts 4-Way Matches, Cardona vs. Warner, Santana Promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 20, 2025

ORLANDO, FL AT FAIL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-An “In Memory of George Tahinos, 1962-2025” photo and image aired.

-Recap video of last week’s title change.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Mike Santana walked through the crowd and into the ring. Fans gave him a big ovation and chanted. Santana sat in a chair in the center of the ring. He said he loves the fans. In a somber tone, he talked about being on top of the world a month ago, and he got to share his dream with the person who saved his life, his little girl. He said that he also made it to 1000 days clean and sober, which got huge applause from the crowd.

Santana said that 24 hours later it was all snatched from him. He said he is proof that life will humble you quickly. He said that things got dark and for the first time on this journey, he was scared of himself. He said he knew he couldn’t react with anger. He went to a safe place, a meeting instead of going to Turning Point. He said while he was there, he realized that the fans deserved for him to be there. He said he was grateful for the fans.

He said that everything was taken from him but that makes him want it that much more. He addressed Frankie Kazarian and said that title was coming back to him. But before he gets to Frankie, he wanted the NXT guys to know he is going to pick every one of them off one by one until there is nothing left. He will make them regret stepping into TNA. He told them all to beware.

-Santino Marella was on the phone and was interrupted by Frankie Kazarian. He denied having anything to do with the NXT attack. He demanded an apology from Santino and Carlos Silva. JDC confronted Frankie and insulted him. Frankie asked when the last time anyone cared about JDC. Frankie insulted JDC’s wife. JDC got in his face and asked for a title shot. Santino said that JDC could face Eric Young to determine who gets a title shot. [c]

(1) MYLA GRACE (w/Harley Hudson) vs. DANI LUNA vs. ROSEMARY vs. INDI HARTWELL

This match was to determine a contender for the Knockouts Title. Luna hit Hartwell with a chain and got the pin.

WINNER: Dani Luna

-Eric Young ordered his masked followers to hand out flyers about The Cleanse. Gia Miller interviewed Eric. He called Santino a puppet who is trying to ruin TNA. Eric said he would beat JDC, then expose the truth. [c]

-Santino talked with Arianna Grace and tried to get to the bottom of how the NXT talent got into the building. He said they were going to keep the doors wide open so they could come in tonight. The Hardys and Steve Maclin told Santino to let the NXT team in. Jeff held up his belt and said they have the bait.

(2) MATT CARDONA vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph DeLander)

Warner used a distraction from Steph to hit Cardona with an object and get the pin.

WINNER: Mance Warner

-The Injury Report focused on Mike Santana and Elijah.

-Robert Stone and the NXT crew cut a promo outside of the building. He said they were just doing the same thing that the TNA wrestlers did to them. More members of the NXT crew cut promos. They said they were taking the opportunity. They taunted the TNA wrestlers. Stone denied being the mastermind behind the attack. [c]

-Matt Cardona cut a promo outside. He talked about Mance Warner and Steph. He challenged Mance to a street fight.

(3) MYRON REED vs. JOHN SKYLER

Towards the end of the match, a backstage camera showed that The Rascalz had been taken out by Agent Zero. Jason Hotch interfered to help Skyler get the pin.

WINNER: John Skyler

-Clip of Leon Slater being Rich Swann at Turning Point.

-AJ Francis and Rich Swann cut a promo outside. AJ talked about Swann losing then shaking hands with Slater. Swann said that Slater had “it.” AJ said Slater is not the future. Slater confronted AJ and they exchanged words. Swann tried to break it up. Slater said he would talk to Santino and get a match with AJ. [c]

-The Elegance Brand did a segment auditioning men to join the Elegance Brand.

(4) VICTORIA CRAWFORD vs. JODY THREAT vs. KILLER KELLY vs. XIA BROOKSIDE

This was another match to determine a contender to the Knockouts Title. Xia pinned Kelly to get the win. Xia will now face Dani Luna to determine who will get the Knockouts Title shot.

WINNER: Xia Brookside

-Video package on Jada Stone. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian walked down the aisle and sat in with the commentary team.

(5) JDC vs. ERIC YOUNG

Towards the end, JDC backdropped Eric off the top rope and gave him the legdrop from the top rope to get the pin. JDC will now face Frankie at Final Resolution.

WINNER: JDC