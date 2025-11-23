FREE PODCAST 11/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #360 (11-11-95) including Wade on wrestling being oversaturated, WWF interested in Public Enemy, Luger unhappy, Jarrett update, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #360 of the PWTorch including Wade’s take on wrestling being oversaturated, WWF’s interest in The Public Enemy, Luger unhappy with his heel turn, an update on WWF and Jeff Jarrett, trivia returns, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

