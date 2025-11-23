FREE PODCAST 11/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the life and career of Nick Bockwinkel, Charlotte referencing her brother Reid, Goldberg, Survivor Series, ROH roster, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-17-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss the life and career of AWA great Nick Bockwinkel, the previous night’s Raw, Charlotte referencing Reid Flair, Survivor Series, plus much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered email questions including Goldberg-TNA, ROH’s new TV deal and roster instability, Finn Balor, Survivor Series, female referees, and more.

