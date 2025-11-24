FREE PODCAST 11/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado discusses Smackdown and Raw results and storylines, War Games matches taking shape, more (55 min.)

News Ticker

November 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Smackdown and Raw results and Javier’s opinions on the various storylines
  • Women’s War Games match takes shape, but can Charlotte be trusted by her team?
  • Men’s War Games match takes shape, but can Jey or Punk or Lesnar be trusted by their team?
  • Cena’s last Raw promo cut off by Dominick
  • The Last Time Is Now Tournament shapes up. Who might replace Sheamus?
  • Jade and Nikki both better as heels
  • Becky loses title thanks to AJ Lee; War Games their future?
  • Javier missed the traditional Survivor Series style elimination match announcement
  • Gunther returns with his old music
  • Might Cody getting top billing on the Survivor Series poster rankle Punk?
  • …and more

