FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Dissection of WWE’s flawed Top 50 Superstars list, WWE roster cuts, Goldberg’s Hall of Fame credentials, Survivor Series, TNA needs changes (179 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Nov. 18 and 19, 2010.

On the Nov. 18, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops discuss the WWE Top 50 Superstars List, Goldberg’s Hall of Fame credentials, Hulk Hogan’s A&E special, more including a phone call from Sean Waltman!

Then on the Nov. 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers WWE’s six releases announced today, TNA Impact highlights, Impact ratings and the red flag ratings pattern, why a change was needed for TNA, WWE’s Top 50 list that Parks wrote a column about in the PWTorch Newsletter, the perception TNA creates when they take wrestlers released by WWE, and more. Then i the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Survivor Series, predictions for the Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett with John Cena as ref title match, Kane vs. Edge, and more.

