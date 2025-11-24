WWE RAW RESULTS (11/24): Keller’s report on Gunther vs. Carmelo and Penta vs. Solo in Cena tournament quarterfinals, plus Becky Lynch, Brock Lwesnar, Roman Reigns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

NOVEMBER 24, 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,980 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,447. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Oklahoma City. Then they showed the set-up for WWE in San Diego in progress for Survivor Series.

-A video package aired on the assembling of the babyface WarGames men’s team including Paul Heyman aligning with Drew McIntyre and the appearance of Brock Lesnar followed by Roman Reigns coming out to square off with Lesnar and then finally the four babyfaces assembling in the ring with a Reigns-Punk staredown closing the segment.

-They cut backstage to Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman backstage. Tessitore plugged the WarGames advantage match. They showed Penta strutting in the parking lot, Carmelo Hayes arriving, and Becky Lynch walking backstage while talking on her phone. Tessitore said the fans know what to expect with “star power everywhere.”

-Reigns made his ring entrance.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match

Penta vs. Solo Sikoa – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match

Men’s WarGames Advantage match

Roman Reigns to kick off the show

Becky Lynch to appear

Brock Lesnar to appear

Dominik Mysterio to address John Cena