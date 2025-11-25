FREE PODCAST 11/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss AEW Continental Classic preview, WWE Survivor Series preview, AEW Full Gear, Cornette-Ricochet spat, Cena tournament, more (120 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.

  • An overview of the AEW Continental Classic, the politics involving New Japan that could create consternation with the booking, matches to look forward to, and more
  • Reaction to Samoa Joe beating “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW Title at Full Gear, where things go from here, whether Hook was a worthwhile cause of the title change, and how Samoa Joe and Kazarian compare to each other with surprise title wins in recent weeks
  • More thoughts on key happenings at Full Gear
  • A recap and reaction to Ricochet and Jim Cornette having a verbal spat online over injuries
  • Brock Lesnar’s big fall on Raw
  • Preview of the dynamics within each team in the men’s and women’s War Games matches, plus what exactly is at stake in these matches
  • John Cea vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • The latest on the tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent, the story that might come out of the Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa match, and Penta’s latest social media post
  • And more!

