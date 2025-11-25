FREE PODCAST 11/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss AEW Continental Classic preview, WWE Survivor Series preview, AEW Full Gear, Cornette-Ricochet spat, Cena tournament, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.

An overview of the AEW Continental Classic, the politics involving New Japan that could create consternation with the booking, matches to look forward to, and more

Reaction to Samoa Joe beating “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW Title at Full Gear, where things go from here, whether Hook was a worthwhile cause of the title change, and how Samoa Joe and Kazarian compare to each other with surprise title wins in recent weeks

More thoughts on key happenings at Full Gear

A recap and reaction to Ricochet and Jim Cornette having a verbal spat online over injuries

Brock Lesnar’s big fall on Raw

Preview of the dynamics within each team in the men’s and women’s War Games matches, plus what exactly is at stake in these matches

John Cea vs. Dominik Mysterio

The latest on the tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent, the story that might come out of the Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa match, and Penta’s latest social media post

And more!

