AEW announces participants in Continental Classic Tournament

AEW announced the participants for this year’s Continental Classic today during the AEW Continental Classic Selection Show on Monday.

Tony Schiavone hosted the show and announced the participants for this years tournament. Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family are both in the Gold League. Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight of JetSpeed are also in the Gold League. The Blue League features Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders. Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy of The Conglomerate are also in the Blue League.

Here is the full list of participants in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic

Gold League

Pac

Darby Allin

Kevin Knight

Mike Bailey

Kyle Fletcher

Kazuchika Okada

Blue League

Jon Moxley

Konosuke Takeshita

Claudio Castagnoli

Orange Cassidy

Roderick Strong

Mascara Dorada

Schiavone also announced the schedule for the tournament, which will begin tomorrow on the Nov. 26 edition of Dynamite and continue on the Thanksgiving Edition of AEW Collision on Nov. 27. Action will continue on Dynamite and Collision for the next several weeks leading into the League Finals and Championship Final, which will take place at the AEW Worlds End PPV on Dec. 27.